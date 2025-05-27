Fort Leavenworth inducts two Army legends into hall of fame

Photo By Jason Bortz | Retired Col. Gregory Fontenot delivers remarks after his induction into the Fort...... read more read more Photo By Jason Bortz | Retired Col. Gregory Fontenot delivers remarks after his induction into the Fort Leavenworth Hall of Fame during a ceremony, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Fontenot, a Desert Storm commander and longtime Army educator, was honored for his enduring impact on military leadership and strategy. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan.— Fort Leavenworth honored two trailblazing Army leaders by inducting them into its Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Wednesday, May 28, at the Lewis and Clark Center.



Brig. Gen. Henry J. Hunt, a Civil War artillery pioneer, and retired Col. Gregory Fontenot, a modern combat commander and scholar, were recognized for their exceptional service and enduring connection to the Army’s legacy of leadership and education.



“We couldn’t find two greater Americans, soldiers, and leaders who shaped our Army,” said Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center. “Today we honor not just what they did, but what they gave—and what still endures.”



Hunt’s connection to Fort Leavenworth began in 1827, when he accompanied his father—an officer in the 3rd Infantry Regiment—on the original expedition to establish the post. Decades later, he returned to command Company M, 2nd U.S. Artillery during a volatile period in Kansas, providing security for polling stations during the 1857 territorial elections. But his legacy extended far beyond the gates of Fort Leavenworth.



Selected as one of three officers to serve on the Army’s Light Artillery Board, Hunt co-authored “The Instructions for Field Artillery” in 1861. This manual became the Union Army’s official artillery doctrine throughout the Civil War and remains one of the most significant contributions to U.S. military field tactics of that era.



“He wasn’t just leading artillery,” Beagle said. “He was rewriting how we used it.”



Hunt’s leadership proved decisive at key battles such as Malvern Hill and Gettysburg. At Malvern Hill in 1862, he massed 60 artillery batteries—more than 240 guns—and inflicted more than 5,500 casualties in less than eight hours, forcing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to defeat. At Gettysburg, Hunt’s centralized control of artillery fire played a crucial role in halting Pickett’s Charge and securing Union victory.



Dr. Thomas Bradbeer, Command and General Staff College, accepted the honor on Hunt’s behalf and reflected on the general’s legacy as both a mentor and military innovator.



“He was not only a hero from my home state,” Bradbeer said. “He was a great Army officer and a phenomenal leader. His legacy lives in every artillery officer who came after him.”



Following the Civil War, Hunt continued to shape artillery practices as President of the Permanent Artillery Board before retiring to serve veterans at the Soldier’s Home in Washington, D.C., where he was eventually laid to rest in 1889.



In contrast to Hunt’s 19th-century battlefield innovations, retired Col. Gregory Fontenot represents the Army’s modern evolution. A Distinguished Military Graduate from Kansas State University, Fontenot began his Army career in 1971 as an armor officer and quickly rose to lead troops on the frontlines of history.



During Operation Desert Storm, Fontenot commanded the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, which spearheaded one of the most decisive armored assaults in the conflict. Over the course of 100 hours, his unit destroyed more than 1,000 enemy tanks and captured 11,400 prisoners.



After returning from combat, Fontenot brought that experience back to Fort Leavenworth as director of the School of Advanced Military Studies. He later commanded the1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division, which was part of the NATO Implementation Force during Operation Joint Endeavor.



Fontenot retired from active duty in 1999 but continued his service as a civilian in various leadership roles over the years. From being an accomplished author to developing innovative programs, his contributions helped shape critical problem-solving methods used in Army planning.



“He reminds us that great leadership isn’t a moment—it’s a lifetime,” Beagle said. “He’s still walking the halls, still mentoring, still inspiring.”



Fontenot expressed gratitude for the honor, especially being recognized alongside Hunt, whom he called “a great American hero.” He also shared his feelings on what it means to be a soldier.



“We are the defenders of a noble dream,” Fontenot said. “We take an oath to the idea of The Constitution of the United States. If that doesn’t make you feel special, I don’t know what does.”



He spoke of his father, a first sergeant who taught him that in the Army, it wasn’t a person’s name or background that mattered, but what they did with the opportunity they were given.



The Fort Leavenworth Hall of Fame, established in 1969, recognizes individuals whose service at the post significantly shaped the Army’s history, reputation, and mission. With the induction of Hunt and Fontenot, Fort Leavenworth honors both its origins and its ongoing commitment to leadership, education and excellence.



“Hunt forged doctrine that guided generations of artillerymen. Fontenot taught commanders how to think critically in the modern era,” Beagle said. “Together, they embody the intellect, courage, and commitment Fort Leavenworth stands for.”