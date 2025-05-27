A Legacy that Floats: Remembering Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright

“My brother somehow managed to always keep an open heart and cared deeply for others. Those qualities shone throughout his life and in his passing,” said Will Wright. “Even in his final moment, he chose to help others, and that is what made him truly special.”



Staff Sgt. Dustin Michael Wright was born Sept. 24, 1988. He was one of four children, all boys.



Dustin spent most of his childhood in the small town of Swainsboro, Georgia, where he learned from an early age about farming and construction while spending summer months working on his grandfather’s 150-acre farm.



“We would pull weeds on the farm, and work in the warehouse packaging onions, sweeping the floor, and driving forklifts,” said Dustin’s older brother, Will. “While doing that type of work, we were always developing skills like welding and construction. As kids we basically had our own workshop where we could let our creativity grow.”



Dustin later moved to Lyons, Georgia, where he attended Toombs County High School, and he played on the school’s baseball and football teams.



After graduating in 2007, Dustin moved in with his grandmother, Elaine Trull, to help care for her and provide support after a lightning strike burned down the chicken house on her farm.



“He helped many people in the community where he lived,” said Will. “He would help old folks with construction projects, and he was a member of the press club for the local football team.”



Dustin worked at his family’s light construction and rain gutter installation business, Southern Rain Control, where he was a partner with his Papa, Rick Grisham, before taking over ownership of the business.



In his spare, time he enjoyed playing pool with a group of his friends.



“Their team was called The Handicapped Hustlers,” explained Will. They would compete in pool tournaments and were local celebrities.”



Dustin later attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, where he pursued a degree in engineering.



In 2012, Dustin enlisted in the United States Army, continuing a proud family legacy of military service that dates back two centuries to the War of 1812.



His grandfathers served in the military during World War II, and two of Dustin’s great-uncles served in the Vietnam War. Both of his parents served in the Army, his father, Arnold, as an infantry officer, and his mother, Terri, as a medic. His brother, Will, is currently serving as a Special Operations medic and has deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



Dustin’s decision to enlist in the Army was also driven by a strong personal desire to find greater meaning in his life.



"At that point, he felt like he wasn’t doing enough and wanted to give back," Will explained. "He needed direction and purpose, and he found that through military service."



Dustin completed his initial entry training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia. He then attended the Special Forces Assessment and Selection Course, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, followed by the Special Forces Qualification Course.



Upon graduation, he earned the military occupational specialty of 18C, Special Forces Engineer Sergeant and became a member of the Army’s elite Green Berets.



Dustin, along with his team of fellow Green Berets, Operational Detachment Alpha 3212, part of the 3rd Special Forces Group, was operating near the small village of Tongo Tongo in northwestern Niger on a joint mission with a platoon of approximately 30 Nigerien troops.



While returning to their base in Oullam, on Oct. 4, 2017, the team was ambushed by Islamic State fighters who greatly outnumbered the U.S. and partner forces.



Despite overwhelming odds, Dustin and his team fought valiantly against the ISIS fighters for more than four hours. During the firefight, Dustin exposed himself to heavy enemy fire twice in order to aid two wounded team members.



Tragically, Dustin and three other U.S. Soldiers, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson, Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, and Sgt. LaDavid Johnson, were killed in the attack. Four Nigerien Soldiers and the team’s interpreter also lost their lives.



“As sad and as hard as it is, that was the moment he was meant to be in,” said Will. He made a choice to do something, knowing it was going to cost a great deal, and there are people alive today because of his actions. He was an amazing guy.”



Dustin was posthumously awarded the Silver Star medal for his heroic actions during the battle. The Silver Star is the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the United States Armed Forces.



To help preserve Dustin’s memory and pay tribute to his service and sacrifice the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, has named a new hydrographic survey vessel in his honor.



The 30-foot Wright will have a vital role across the Savannah District’s area of responsibility, which includes key waterways such as the Savannah Harbor, the third busiest container port in the U.S., the Brunswick Harbor, the largest roll-on/roll-off port, and the 161-mile stretch of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway along Georgia’s coast.



The Wright will support a variety of critical missions including surveys to assess channel conditions, monitoring dredging activities, and underwater obstacle detection. The vessel is purpose-built to meet the demands of the District’s mission and is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment.



Will plans on attending the Wright’s dedication ceremony in June and looks forward to seeing the vessel named after his brother.



“I am extremely proud to know he will be recognized and remembered,” said Will. “He is not gone. His legacy lives on through our family and through awards and honors such as this. His service as a Special Forces Soldier has received a lot of attention, but he was also a son, a brother and a great man.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.30.2025 10:53 Story ID: 499279 Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US Hometown: LYONS, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Legacy that Floats: Remembering Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.