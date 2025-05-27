“We will protect and support each other”—MHA Nation and Minot AFB Strengthen Community Ties

Photo By Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez | Members of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation and 91st Missile Wing (MW)...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez | Members of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation and 91st Missile Wing (MW) personnel pose for a group photo following a gift exchange at Missile Alert Facility H-01, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 27, 2025. Mark Fox, chairman of the MHA Nation, presented traditional gifts to 91MW leadership as part of a cultural engagement to honor partnerships between Native American communities and the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez) see less | View Image Page

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The 91st Missile Wing hosted a community partnership delegation from the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation at the H-01 Missile Alert Facility (MAF) on May 27, 2025. The community partnership event consisted of a facility tour and presentation of curated photos from the MHA Nation. The photo display honors and recognizes the MHA’s cultural legacy and promotes mutual respect and understanding.

Leading the MHA Nation delegation was MHA Chairman Mark Fox, joined by Director of Veterans Affairs Robert Hunter Sr. and Director of Tourism Keira Fox along with key leaders from Task Force 21, a civic-military group associated with the Minot Chamber of Commerce - Ryan Ackerman, Bruce Christianson, Mark Jantzer and Brekka Kramer. Their participation reflected the community’s shared commitment to partnership, regional cooperation, and honoring the contributions of Indigenous communities.

Leadership from the 91st MW welcomed the delegation and shared insights into the mission and operations of the missile field. The visit offered a unique opportunity for dialogue, cultural exchange and an increased understanding of the critical role both the U.S. Air Force and the MHA Nation play in supporting national defense and local prosperity.

"The display serves as a bridge between our military personnel and the MHA Nation, highlighting the deep-rooted history and contributions of the tribe," said U.S. Air Force Col. James Schlabach, 91st Missile Wing commander. "It's a reminder of the shared respect and collaboration that fortify our mission."

The MHA Nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes, has a longstanding relationship with Minot AFB. Tribal members have historically served in the U.S. military, and the nation continues to play a vital role in supporting the Air Force's strategic deterrence mission. Minot AFB is the only base with missile launch facilities located on tribal land.

“Since an 1825 treaty, we have been allies, either military or otherwise, nation to nation. We will protect and support each other,” said Fox. “You can not go to any of our events without seeing the honor and respect given to not just veterans but also active duty service members.”

The event symbolized a relationship built on mutual respect, collaboration and a shared vision for the future; one where traditional values and modern missions intersect in meaningful ways.