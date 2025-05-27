Humans of HOA: Guarding the front, lifting the spirit

Inching across the sky, the sun bathes us in its ever increasing heat. My team and I stand, beads of sweat bowling down our cheeks as we work. Hours into our long shift, a wave of tiredness runs over the team. A heightened sense of readiness, consistent with the stakes of our work, keeps us alert through the physical challenges. No matter the minute, no matter the hour, we stand ready to protect our fellow U.S. service members and allies.



As a Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa hot crew noncommissioned officer in charge of a force protection site, I am responsible for the admin, training and readiness of my Soldiers. I make sure they are ready and able to maintain the vital force protection assets entrusted to us. Ensuring they are physically and mentally prepared to respond in a crisis extends beyond the work we do on shift, though; it’s making sure we find ways to maintain our resilience in our off hours as well. One way I’ve been able to ensure my Soldiers and I are taken care of is by getting involved with the USO.



The USO does so much for us over at Chabelley Airfield - providing drinks, snacks, popsicles and more for us on a regular basis. More than the food they provide, they offer a warm smile and caring face that shows we’re not alone out here. After being on the receiving end, I knew I wanted to be that person for my team, as well as anyone else I could help, so I became a volunteer. In this position, I can advocate for my team and ensure they are always in the know about ways to stay engaged and entertained in their off-time through the USO program.



I may be giving up some of my personal time, but I receive more in return than I could ever really explain. I’ve made so many friends and connections through my time as a volunteer who have made my time out here so much better. I’ve made memories I’ll never forget, and became a source of positivity for my team and others around me. The resilient mindsets built by our dedication to our jobs and the opportunities the USO offers to de-stress have truly made us better, more capable warfighters.



It’s a stressful job ensuring security for our fellow service members and allies, but we’re the best at it thanks to the resources we’ve been provided. No matter the time and no matter the situation, we stand ready to respond in a crisis, protecting the lives of our brothers and sisters in arms and our allies in the region.



(Editor’s note: This story is based on interviews with U.S. Army Sgt. Joey Delgado.)

