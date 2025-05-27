621 CRG, AMAG expand operational capabilities during maintenance course

Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Group and Air Mobility Advisory Group partnered with the 305th Maintenance Squadron to host a Aircraft Battle Damage Evaluator course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 27-29.



The ABDE course armed 28 students with the skillset to make immediate repairs, efficiently recover a downed weapon system and restore the aircraft to combat-ready status as soon as possible.



“This will substantially reduce the training cost for the Air Force,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Piroli, 321st Contingency Response Squadron aircraft maintainer. “It’s $280 per day for each student to go TDY for the course, so by creating cadre here, we can better utilize our manpower in the long run.”



Currently, there are 150 ABDE technicians in the Air Force and that number grows with each class. ABDE cadre continue to employ the skills they learned through the 3-day course to certify more personnel within their units, increase their lethality potential and enhance mission readiness.



“This course gives us the capability to make these repairs in contested environments,” said Tech. Sgt. Nathan Collin, 621st Air Mobility Operations Squadron aircraft maintainer. “Having this information is vital during high-tempo operations when time is of the essence.”



Aircraft maintenance in high-stress environments presents significant challenges due to time pressure, limited resources and unpredictable conditions. To overcome these obstacles, regular training remains imperative to ensure precision and safety in air power generation.



"The Aircraft Battle Damage Evaluator course has really extended my knowledge on maintenance to better execute the mission,” said Master Sgt. Christian Von Denes, 521st Contingency Response Squadron aircraft maintainer. “The need for a quick return of aircraft to action can shift the balance during ongoing contingency operations.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2025 Date Posted: 05.30.2025 10:07 Story ID: 499269 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621 CRG, AMAG expand operational capabilities during maintenance course, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.