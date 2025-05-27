Army MEDLOG Honors Fallen at Woodsboro Memorial Day Parade

Courtesy Photo | Army Medical Logistics Command’s Command Sgt. Major Gabriel Wright (left) and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Medical Logistics Command’s Command Sgt. Major Gabriel Wright (left) and Commander Col. Marc Welde (right) salute after laying a Memorial Day wreath during a ceremony with Miss Poppy May 25, in Woodsboro, Maryland. Photo by Ric Dugan, Used with permission from Frederick News Post. see less | View Image Page

For the past 150 years, the people of the small town of Woodsboro, Maryland and the surrounding areas have gathered each year to remember our nation’s fallen heroes.

Families with young children line the streets next to older generations in veteran ballcaps, all watching the annual Memorial Day parade go rolling by – and event organized by the Woodsboro American Legion (Post 282).



This year’s parade and ceremony, held on May 25, included the U.S. Marines’ 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion Support, Scout Troop 1011 and several local fire departments, along with the Frederick chapter of the Woodsboro Historical Society, the Walkersville Marching Lions, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

This is the first time the Army Medical Logistics Command, headquartered at Fort Detrick just 20 minutes south of Woodsboro, has participated in the event.



“We gather not just as a community, but as a nation united in remembrance and gratitude,” Commander Col. Marc R. Welde said during keynote remarks at a ceremony held at the American Legion after the parade. “Memorial Day is a solemn tribute to the brave men and women – and their families -- who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Their sacrifice reminds us that liberty is not given — it is earned, defended, and cherished.”



This year also marks the 250th anniversary of our Army. Welde reflected upon the anniversary, citing the importance of remembering that the first patriots who died for what would become our nation were not actually trained Soldiers.



“They were farmers, shopkeepers, teachers and blacksmiths,” said Welde, looking out to the crowds gathered in rural Woodsboro. “They didn’t have proper equipment, rations, ammunition, training or uniforms.”



Welde continued, “What they did have were Warrior Ethos, courage and willingness to give up their lives for a better future for their children, and their children’s children.”



After the ceremony, Welde and AMLC Command Sgt. Major Gabriel Wright laid a memorial wreath with Kendyl Bauer, who served the role of young “Miss Poppy.”



“Let us strive to be worthy of their sacrifice,” Welde concluded. “Let us honor our fallen Warfighters -- not just today, but every day. May we always remember, and may we never forget.”