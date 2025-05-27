USACE Showcases 250 Years of History, Service During DC Twilight Performance

Photo By Patrick Bloodgood | Soldiers perform as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ hosted Army Twilight...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bloodgood | Soldiers perform as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ hosted Army Twilight Tattoo held at Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall on July 19. The Twilight Tattoo is an action-packed military pageant featuring Soldiers from the US Army Military District of Washington’s ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own". (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bloodgood) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will host a special June 18, 2025, Twilight Tattoo performance at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, as part of its year-long 250th anniversary celebration.



This captivating military pageant celebrates the strength, traditions and history of the U.S. Army. The performance showcases the skill and precision of the U.S. Army’s 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (“The Old Guard”) and the U.S. Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”).



As host, the event will also showcase the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ capabilities, history and service to the nation.



“I am proud to host this time-honored event,” said Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, 56th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “The Twilight Tattoo allows USACE to showcase its contributions to America’s growth and prosperity for the past 250 years.”



Event Details:

• Date: June 18th, 2025

• Time: Static displays open for viewing at 5:30 PM. Pre-show music begins at 6:30 PM and the main show begins at 7:00 PM. Static displays will be available to walk through post show until 9:00 PM.

• Location: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Summerall Field, Fort Myer, Virginia

• Admission: This event is free and open to the public.

• Registration: Due to limited seating, registration is required. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-tattoo-us-army-live-military-experience-tickets-1076621888049 to reserve your tickets.

• Security: All attendees are subject to security screening. Please refer to the registration website for a list of prohibited items.



The Twilight Tattoo is a family friendly event that provides an opportunity to showcase the U.S. Army’s and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ history through music, precision drill and period specific uniforms.

In addition to the pageantry occurring on the parade field, multiple displays from across the spectrum of USACE missions will be set up for viewing.



About USACE:



Over the past 250 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has evolved into the world’s largest public engineering, design, and construction agency. USACE delivers vital civil and military programs, engineering solutions, and disaster response for the nation. Learn more at www.usace.army.mil.