NAVSUP FLCSD El Centro Employee Spotlight: Jesse Lineses - A Key Contributor to NAF's Mission Success

Courtesy Photo | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego El Centro material...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego El Centro material handler Mr. Jesse Lineses (Photo by Mr. Keisen Esquer). see less | View Image Page

By Keisen Esquer, FLCSD El Centro Site Director



Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif. - At Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, our mission to support the readiness and operational effectiveness of the fleet is crucial. Central to our success is the dedication of team members like Mr. Jesse Lineses, whose unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions are instrumental to NAF El Centro’s operations. NAF El Centro hosts numerous detachments and squadrons, such as the Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) and Training Wing Squadrons. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) El Centro provides them with essential supplies and services. These units depend on our capabilities to maintain peak performance, whether it’s preparing for combat or advancing their training programs.



NAVSUSP FLCSD selected Mr. Lineses as the Federal Wage System Civilian of the Quarter for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 as a testament to his excellent service. From January to March 2025, Mr. Lineses demonstrated unparalleled technical expertise and a strong sense of responsibility in his role as Material Handler. His proactive approach to screening inventory two months in advance and ensuring the safe delivery of hazardous materials has helped avoid supply shortfalls, earning him praise from foreign detachments, including the British Royal Air Force, as well as from the Blue Angels for his outstanding coordination efforts.



Mr. Lineses’s attention to detail and high standards were also integral in NAVSUP FLCSD El Centro’s success during the Serco hazmat audit. His role in setting the benchmark for other over-the-Horizon sites to follow was significant, demonstrating his leadership and influence. He flawlessly executed 122 receiving transactions covering over 1,000 line items valued at more than $100,000 and managed hundreds of issue transactions, all while ensuring the Command’s material handling equipment remained operational. His tireless efforts, professionalism, and team-first attitude make him an invaluable asset to the Command, consistently going above and beyond to ensure mission readiness.



“Mr. Lineses truly exemplifies the Navy’s core values,” said Mr. Keisen Esquer, FLCSD El Centro Site Director. “His tireless service and contributions embody the highest standards of professionalism and excellence and directly contribute to our ability to support the Fleet.”



Mr. Lineses has been a dedicated member of the NAFEC team for over 15 years, with the last 5 years serving under NAVSUP FLCSD at Site El Centro. Prior to his time with FLCSD, Mr. Lineses worked with MWR, where he distinguished himself as a valuable team member. Throughout his career, his contributions have consistently played a vital role in the success of every organization he has been part of.