Navy Colorectal Surgeon Helps Patients Reclaim Quality of Life

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer, NMRTC Bethesda Public Affairs



BETHESDA, Md. - May 29, 2025 Capt. Benjamin Quartey, a colorectal surgeon assigned to Casualty Receiving Treatment Ship (CRTS) Seven, located at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda, provides life-changing care to patients while supporting Navy Medicine’s global mission.



As a specialist in colorectal surgery, Quartey plays a dual role in both hospital care and operational readiness.

At NMRTC Bethesda, Quartey works in the Division of Colorectal Surgery under the General Surgery Clinic at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC).



When deployed, part of CRTS Seven, Quartey takes over the role of general surgeon and focuses on trauma and emergency care.

“I take care of conditions that deeply affect people’s lives,” said Quartey. “Many of my patients have chronic pain, cancer, or issues they are too embarrassed to talk about. When they leave my clinic smiling, it means everything.”



Originally from Ghana, West Africa, Quartey moved to the United States in 1997. He joined the Navy while in medical school in 2002 and became active duty in 2007.



“Helping people through their hardest moments is an honor,” he said. “I’m proud to do it in uniform.”



Colorectal surgeons treat diseases of the colon, rectum, and anus. These include colon cancer, incontinence, chronic pain, and other life-threatening conditions. Quartey said the work is personal and often emotional.



“We don’t just treat illness. We help people live again,” Quartey said. “It’s not just about surgery. It’s about restoring confidence, dignity and quality of life.”



Quartey emphasized the importance of flexibility in expeditionary military medicine. “At home, we focus on one specialty. In the field, we do whatever is needed,” he said.



“When deployed, we provide trauma surgery,” he said. “We take care of injuries, emergencies, and any urgent surgical needs. It’s very different from subspecialty care, but we are trained for both.”



When asked what advice he gives to students considering medicine, Quartey said to focus first on becoming a strong general surgeon.



“Explore all the specialties,” he said. “Find your passion. Once you know what life you want, choose the path that fits it. Whatever you pick, make sure it’s something you’re ready to do for life.”



Quartey has served in the Navy for 18 years. Whether in the clinic or the field, he continues to provide expert care and serve with compassion.

