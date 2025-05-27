Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Ghana conclude medical readiness exercise during African Lion 2025

    US, Ghana surgeons work together to save child's life during African Lion 2025

    U.S Army Capt. Patrick Benoit, a general surgeon assigned to the Landstuhl Regional

    ACCRA, GHANA

    05.30.2025

    Story by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    ACCRA, Ghana — Twenty-seven U.S. medical professionals from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LMRC), Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe and the North Dakota National Guard concluded a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) on May 23, 2025 in CITY, Ghana as part of African Lion 2025 (AL25).

    From May 5–23, U.S. service members worked alongside Ghana Armed Forces personnel at the 37th Military Hospital, the GAF Veterinary Clinic and the Ghana National Dog Academy.

    Medical services included obstetrics and gynecology, trauma surgery, general surgery, critical and intensive care, anesthesia, emergency medicine, dentistry, and veterinary care.

    “MEDREX provides hands-on opportunities to increase medical response capabilities in real-world scenarios, ensuring that we are prepared for both combat and humanitarian operations,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mary Stuever, trauma medical director at LMRC and trauma surgeon.

    This year, MEDREX Ghana was integrated into AL25, the largest annual combined, joint exercise of U.S. Africa Command, led by SETAF-AF, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.

    “I think my colleagues have sharpened their ability to operate in diverse environments,” said Sgt. 1st Class Albert Nimako, a combat medic assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center . “By working alongside African partners, we have refined our ability to deliver rapid, adaptable, and resource-efficient care.”

    Nimako returned to Ghana for his second MEDREX, after volunteering for the 2024 Ghana MEDREX last May. Originally from Kumasi, Ghana, he joined the U.S. Army in 2009.

    “The exercise helps my unit to better prepare to work in austere environments and also work with limited resources,” Nimako said about the 2024 MEDREX. “It brings to our awareness that we will not always have the luxury of working with all the equipment and supplies at our disposal.”

    This year’s MEDREX proved highly successful, with participants treating more than 12,000 patients in just three weeks. The mission enabled U.S. personnel to collaborate with other military medical teams and operate in unfamiliar environments—enhancing clinical readiness and adaptability.


    MEDREX is planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and prepares U.S. military health professionals for the challenges of providing care outside of traditional clinical settings. By working alongside African partners, U.S. medical professionals refine their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable, and resource efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large scale combat operations.

