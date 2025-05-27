426th ABS enhances readiness through CBRN training with Norwegian military

STAVANGER, Norway — Airmen from the 426th Air Base Squadron participated in a chemical, biological, radiological and

nuclear (CBRN) training course led by the Norwegian military at KNM Harald Haarfagre, Norway’s naval training facility.



The event marked the first known time the unit has trained with local partners in CBRN response. Conducted entirely in English, the course included classroom instruction, protective gear familiarization, live-agent gas chamber exercise using tear gas and decontamination drill designed to improve readiness and interoperability.



The training originated from joint emergency planning discussions between local U.S. and Norwegian leaders. “Planning began after a tabletop exercise, discussing how our squadron would operate during

emergency management contingencies,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Hayes, 426th Air Base Squadron (ABS) Commander.



During the course, Airmen used Norwegian issued equipment and compared response procedures with their host nation instructors. While many methods aligned, each side brought unique approaches to the training.



“The training provided local US and Norwegians forces the opportunity to learn from each other.” Hayes said. “Each program concluded the training with lessons learned.”



U.S. participants introduced the idea of labeling helmets with name, rank and service component using duct tape, a tactic the Norwegian instructors said they found helpful. Both sides also discussed techniques for managing work-rest cycles based on environmental conditions.



“This was a great opportunity to work with a long-standing NATO partner, increasing our collective warfighting capabilities.” said Hayes.



Although the training focused on CBRN scenarios, the experience builds upon the existing foundation for furthering cooperation across a variety of mission sets.



“The next time we work with the Norwegian forces, it will likely be an operational mission, a joint exercise or an entirely new mission set.” said Hayes.



The United States and Norway have been NATO allies for more than 75 years. Exercises like this help strengthen that alliance by building mutual understanding and trust.



“Just working together, whether it's CBRN or any type of exercise, will benefit everyone the next time you need to,” said Hayes.



By sharing knowledge and building familiarity, the 426th ABS and its Norwegian partners took another step toward seamless cooperation when it matters most.

