Legacy of 'Greatest Generation' continues with 100th ARW at 100th BG reunion in NOLA

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, is greeted...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, is greeted by Chip Culpepper, 100th Bomb Group Foundation president, at the 100th BG reunion in New Orleans, La., May 16, 2025. Garlow is the step-grandson of Tech. Sgt. James P. Scott, 100th BG and 351st Bomb Squadron radio operator/gunner, and Culpepper is the son of Tech. Sgt. Conley Culpepper, 100th BG and 349th BS top turret gunner and engineer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS – Three of the Greatest Generation – World War II and 100th Bomb Group veterans who are part of the legacy of the 100th Air Refueling Wing – joined more than 360 family members, friends of veterans, Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th ARW commander and Rob Paley, 100th ARW historian, for the 100th BG reunion at the National World War II Museum, New Orleans, May 14 to 17, 2025.



Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo, 351st Bomb Squadron pilot,103 years old; 2nd Lt. Murray Lirette, 351st BS bombardier, 101 years old; and 2nd Lt James Rasmussen, 349th BS navigator, also 101 years old, spent time chatting with everyone as they shared memories and stories about the bombing missions they flew, and their time stationed at Thorpe Abbotts near Diss, Norfolk, in England, during World War II.



Held every two years and hosted by the 100th BG Foundation, the reunion has been running for more than five decades, all over the USA. It brings together survivors of the original 100th BG and their families, along with some of today’s 100th ARW Airmen and civilians. The foundation board members work tirelessly for more than a year to put on each reunion, and this year has seen more younger family members attending, which has been one of the goals of the foundation.



“Having three veterans from the 100th BG – all aged 101 or older – personally talking with children as young as 9 years old, is invaluable,” said Chip Culpepper, 100th BGF president and son of Tech. Sgt. Conley Culpepper, 100th BG and 349th BS top turret gunner and engineer. “These men have essentially become fathers/grandfathers 'by proxy' for so many of us whose own veteran family members have passed away.



“Shaking a man's hand and looking into his eyes – seeing him smile – that moment makes the history he witnessed and participated in, very real and quite tangible. No video interview or written account can replace that touch,” remarked Culpepper. “Having so many young people have the opportunity to interact with these remarkable gentlemen, even for a few days, will be something they will always remember and cherish, and that’s how we pass a memory to future generations so they may understand the selfless sacrifices made on their behalf by men they actually met.”



The foundation president explained that getting families involved with the 100th BGF and encouraging them to gain an interest in learning more about military history and World War II is vital.



“Families have an obligation, in my opinion, to not simply reflect back upon the service of their loved ones, but to act upon it in the present – and build upon it for the future – if they have the opportunity to do so. We owe the veterans of the 100th Bomb Group of World War II nothing less. We owe them our respect for their sacrifices, and paying honor to their successes, as well as perpetuating their values that they fought for in today's world,” he said.



In the past, Airmen from the 351st Air Refueling Squadron and 100th Operations Support Squadron have attended the 100th BG reunions, bringing past and present Air Force together. In 2025, due to real-world events, missions, and other circumstances, the same support could not be provided, and attendance was limited to the 100th ARW commander, historian and public affairs.



“There’s no doubt that having Airmen from the 100th today attend the reunions is an important way to keep the special bond that exists between the modern-day air refueling wing and the families of the 100th Bomb Group veterans alive and well,” remarked Garlow. “I believe the reunions should actually be expanded to include all veterans who have served with the 100th over the decades since World War II ended. The 306 missions flown by the original Bloody Hundredth didn’t end during World War II. The modern-day Bloody Hundredth flies combat missions to this day, and by including all veterans and their families from World War II until today, it would only strengthen the organization and ensure its survival well into the future.”



In addition to the scores of veteran families represented amongst the attendees, along with two actors from “Masters of the Air” and the show’s executive producer, Kirk Saduski, the 100th BG’s aircraft were also well represented, including some of the best known B-17s of the unit such as "Rosie's Riveters"; "Royal Flush," "Alice from Dallas," "Our Baby," "Just-A-Snappin''," “Piccadilly Lilly II” and “High Life”.



As well as being one of the fleet of RAF Mildenhall’s historical nose art, “High Life” also has a personal tie for the 100th ARW commander, whose step-grandfather, Tech. Sgt. James P. Scott, was a radio operator/gunner assigned to the 351st BS, and was part of the original B-17 High Life crew.



“It was very special addressing an audience filled with family members of so many World War II veterans who served with the Bloody Hundredth, and they all made me feel right at home from the minute I arrived,” said Garlow. “There’s such a strong bond that’s shared amongst the family members, and I’m just honored to share a small part of that legacy. It was especially rewarding to have met three surviving veterans over 100 years old who still had vivid memories of their time with the Bloody Hundredth.”



In 2025, there are very few known World War II survivors remaining – the youngest are 101 and the eldest is 103.



“It’s up to those of us of younger generations – their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, their friends, and even their ‘fans’ – to learn as best we can, everything we can about WHY they did what they did in service of freedom and democracy, not just how and when they did it,” explained Culpepper. “The foundation has preserved their personal stories through countless artifacts and interviews. We've digitized them and distributed them. We've made them available through all sorts of modern methods, including our website and via online streaming and social media platforms. We've put them into museum displays, with even more interactivity and immersive techniques than ever before, but the step has to be taken by individuals to become curious, to learn, and hopefully then to share and teach others what they've learned.



“Having active-duty aircrew from RAF Mildenhall at past reunions has always been a highlight for everyone in attendance,” said the 100th BGF president. “Although we had a small contingent this year, the presentations made by Col. Ryan Garlow and 100th ARW historian, Rob Paley, certainly resonated for our attendees. Additionally, having public affairs there to document the event through photos and articles creates a historical record of the event for the future – and that’s the work of the foundation in a nutshell. Our attendees got to interact with that smaller group, so we got that benefit.”



Culpepper remarked how the presence of the current Airmen of the modern 100th was notably missed at this year’s event.



“At previous reunions, Airmen attending from RAF Mildenhall have always enjoyed interaction with the 100th BG veterans and their families, connecting the role of the original ‘Bloody Hundredth’ to the vital mission you all are performing today,” he said. “I know that has always been a comment I've heard from past reunions from RAF Mildenhall personnel who were able to attend those events. I wish more of you could hear and feel directly from us how much our veterans and family members appreciate what you do every day through your own service.



“Additionally, it was a real privilege having a moment to introduce Col. Garlow, the current commanding officer of the 100th, to Judy Sparks, daughter of a World War II commander (Gen. Harold Q. Huglin). That was a personal highlight for me. Where and how would one ever have that sort of opportunity outside of a reunion like this?” remarked the 100th BGF president.



Another highlight of the event was Dan Rosenthal, son of Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, giving a talk on his parents’ role in the Nuremberg trials after the end of World War II. Rosie and his wife Phillis were both members of the prosecution team.



After giving his speech at the reunion, Garlow, along with Lt Col. Matt “Indy” Ziemann, Department of Leadership faculty advisor, Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, presented Lucky Luckadoo – the oldest surviving 100th BG veteran – with a Stars and Stripes flag, which had been flown initially on a B-17, then supersonic on an F-35 Lightning in the USA, before being hand-carried to England and being flown on multiple KC-135 Stratotankers covering 25 missions – the same number Luckadoo flew during World War II – and at Thorpe Abbotts. The World War II veteran has twice been a guest speaker at ACSC, and both Garlow and Ziemann worked together to have a flag flown on active missions to honor the former 100th BG pilot. The flag will continue to be flown on further missions with the 349th and 350th Air Refueling Squadrons at McConnell AFB, Ala., before being returned to him.



After being surprised by the presentation of the flag, the veteran stood tall and gave his thanks to the RAF Mildenhall commander, sharing how proud he was that the 100th BG legacy has been kept alive to this day.



“We in the 100th Bomb Group feel so honored and privileged to have our insignia on the tails of the 100th Air Refueling Wing aircraft,” exclaimed Luckadoo. “We’ve bonded with that group, and they have bonded with us and made such a beautiful union of personnel and the physical interchange that takes place constantly between the 100th ARW personnel and the volunteers at the museum at Thorpe Abbotts.



“Almost every month, they go there and have ceremonies honoring members of their organization (patching ceremonies). As an individual member of the 100th Bomb Group, I want to express my personal appreciation for their perpetuating the legend of what this group stood for … We became the most notorious – and still are. But we’re so proud to be associated with the 100th ARW,” remarked the World War II and 100th BG veteran.