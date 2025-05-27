V Corps Holds Victory Honors Ceremony

POZNAN, Poland – V Corps, America’s only forward deployed Corps, held a Victory Honors ceremony at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, on May 29, 2025, to bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, the outgoing V Corps deputy commanding general for readiness, and to welcome Brig. Gen. John Mountford into the position.

Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, Commanding General of V Corps, presided over the ceremony.

"Feelings during these ceremonies are always a bit mixed," said Costanza. "They are tough as we farewell part of our family, but also a time to celebrate as we welcome a new member to the V Corps family.”

Costanza then spoke to the lasting impact of Brown’s service on the V Corps mission and team, explaining how Brown’s expertise and dedication were critical to improving training, infrastructure, and the quality of life for Soldiers throughout V Corps’ area of operations.

“Today we say goodbye to Matt Brown and his family, who have been an invaluable part of V Corps for the past year,” stated Costanza. “Most importantly, Matt – you genuinely cared about the soldiers you worked with. It didn’t matter if they were from the V Corps staff, our assigned divisions or brigades, or from our NATO allies – you genuinely cared for them all.”

Brown then stepped to the podium to deliver his farewell remarks. He first thanked those who organized the ceremony, then reflected on his time serving with V Corps.

“I’m departing the Corps with a great deal of pride in what our teammates and each of you have accomplished this past year, and I’m departing with a tremendous amount of respect and gratitude for having been here and done it with you,” Brown said.

Brown then turned his remarks toward his replacement, Brig. Gen. Mountford.

“I’d like to formally welcome John Mountford to the Corps. Arguably, ‘back to the Corps’ is more appropriate, as he has already led “Big Red One” (1st Infantry Division) Soldiers on their mission here in Europe,” added Brown.

Mountford concluded the ceremony by expressing his excitement at the opportunity to serve as the V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Readiness.

“I am honored to rejoin V Corps. It is certainly a privilege to come back to America’s only forward deployed corps,” Mountford concluded.

