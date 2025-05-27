2 USAG Humphreys Soldiers earn Master Combat Infantryman Badge

Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, pins...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, pins the new Master Combat Infantryman's badge on U.S. Army Master Sgt. Sean Im, operations sergeant, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 30, 2025. The MCIB is a recently introduced badge that recognizes Soldiers who have earned both the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Two Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys earned the new Master Combat Infantryman Badge (MCIB), May 5, 2025. The MCIB is a recently introduced badge that recognizes Soldiers who have earned both the Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB) and the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB).



“The MCIB means that you are not just trained, but tested,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Sean Im, operations sergeant, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (USAG Humphreys, HHC). “Not just ready, but proven.”



Im and U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jesus Duran, also of USAG Humphreys, HHC, are the first two Soldiers from the garrison to be recognized with the MCIB.

“The CIB is awarded for having participated in ground combat and being in direct contact with the enemy,” Duran said. “The EIB is earned by demonstrating my technical skills as an infantryman and applying them through both physically and mentally challenging testing over the course of five days.”



In order to earn the CIB, Soldiers must be assigned to an infantry or special forces unit and have engaged in active ground combat during a combat deployment. The badge is meant to recognize those who have served in combat roles directly under hostile fire.



To earn the EIB, Soldiers must still be assigned to an infantry or special forces unit and demonstrate proficiency in a controlled testing environment. The evaluation includes a series of mentally and physically demanding tasks including weapons handling, land navigation and a timed 12-mile foot march.



Duran earned his CIB in 2008 while deployed in Afghanistan with the 1st Infantry Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team, serving in Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment. Two years later, Duran earned his EIB while at Fort Benning, Georgia, while with Charlie Company, 197th Infantry Brigade.



“Roughly 15 percent of infantrymen have earned their EIB, so that alone is quite an accomplishment,” said Duran. “Having both badges, and now the MCIB, I am very proud to show that I know my job and have also done it in combat.”



Im earned his EIB in 2001 while with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. Ten years later, Im earned his CIB while assigned to Charlie Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, in Afghanistan.



“Earning my CIB means that I have stood my ground, faced the enemy and walked the line between life and death in the service of my country,” Im said. “To earn the MCIB means that I have not only proven myself in my ability in the most demanding conditions in a controlled environment, but I have also proven my courage in the unpredictable crucible of combat.”



Both Duran and Im bring years of experience and dedication from the infantry field to their current unit. Their achievements reflect not only individual excellence, but also the high standards upheld by USAG Humphreys and the U.S. Army.



“First Sgt. Duran and Master Sgt. Im embody the qualities of a great Soldier – discipline, integrity and a commitment to excellence,” said Capt. Stanley Ching, commander of USAG Humphreys, HHC. “They are not just great leaders, but role models for everyone, especially our junior Soldiers. They lead by example by showing what it means to serve with honor and excellence and we are very honored and privileged to have them with us every day.”