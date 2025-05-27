U.S. Navy completes Integrated Battle Problem 25.5

Courtesy Photo | SEA OF JAPAN (May 20, 2025) Naval Aircrewman - Helicopter 2nd Class Michael Russo and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SEA OF JAPAN (May 20, 2025) Naval Aircrewman - Helicopter 2nd Class Michael Russo and Naval Aircrewman - Helicopter 3rd Class Dylan Higginson, both assigned to the “Blackhawks” of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, stream a MK 103 Mechanical Mine Sweeping System from an MH-53E Sea Dragon off the coast of southern Japan during Integrated Battle Problem 25.5, May 20, 2025. Exercises such as Integrated Battle Problem allow the Navy to demonstrate unmanned system operations in relevant experiment scenarios in order to meet service level objectives and operationalize unmanned systems and capabilities to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Naval Aircrewman - Helicopter Bradley Caldbeck) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan - Navy units assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet concluded Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 25.5, May 23, after spending nearly a week off the coast of Sasebo conducting a tactical warfighting rehearsal event that tests and develops fleet-centric concepts and capabilities.



A component of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, Mine Countermeasures Squadron (MCMRON) 7 led IBP 25.5, which featured MCM and subsea seabed (SSW) warfare equipment that demonstrated integrated, unmanned, semiautonomous capabilities to clear a path through a simulated minefield during the exercise.



"Our forces conducted a range of unmanned vehicle operations on, above and below the sea during IBP 25.5," said Capt. Antonio L. Hyde, commodore, MCMRON-7. "Our ability to demonstrate unmanned system capabilities in a realistic scenario advances MCM capabilities for the Navy that will help maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."



The mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 Detachment 3A, and personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 participated in IBP 25.5.



As a team, the units facilitated integration of deployed systems from their platforms and assessed their performance to make recommendations on future improvements.



For the first time, the MCM community integrated Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD)'s Threat Tracker system. It provides situational awareness to surface ships by detecting unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, and other aerial targets, while conducting other operations.



Additionally, the Disposable Reusable Expeditionary Warfare Underwater Vehicle (DREWUV), developed by NSWC PCD, was also tested during the exercise. The DREWUV provides MCM forces with an accessible, attritable and cost-effective platform for unmanned underwater vehicle mission sets for mine neutralization.



Unmanned systems involved in IBP 25.5 contribute to a stronger naval force, further driving capabilities in the Indo-Pacific to contest adversaries. Through analysis, simulation, prototyping, and demonstration, the Navy will systematically field and operate systems that possess the endurance and resilience to operate with infrequent human interaction.



IBP 25.5 took place in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.