St. Mary’s, Ohio, Honors Fallen 25th ID Soldier with Memorial Highway Dedication

ST. MARY’S, Ohio – On Memorial Day, May 26, 2026, the city of St. Mary’s, Ohio, commemorated the life and sacrifice of U.S. Army Sgt. Ronnie Blair by dedicating a portion of State Route 66 as the “Army Sgt. Ronnie Blair Memorial Highway.” The ceremony, held at the St. Mary’s Armory, was a tribute to the local hero who gave his life during the Vietnam War.



Sgt. Blair, was a squad leader in the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, who died in action on Oct. 10, 1968, in Hau Nghia Province, Vietnam. Despite being mortally wounded, Blair demonstrated extraordinary courage by saving two fellow Soldiers under heavy enemy fire. His actions exemplified the selflessness and valor that define true heroism.



The renaming of State Route 66 between mile markers 29 and 32 was formalized through House Bill 133, signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The dedication ceremony featured remarks from local officials, veterans, and community leaders.



“When we come into the Army, it's all voluntary, and it's a profession, not a job. So, you're expected to do what you're trained to do. But when sacrifices are made, such as these three soldiers, the ultimate sacrifice, you know, it tells us that they went above and beyond, not just to help themselves, but to help the unit, to help the country,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eugene Mirador, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Inf. Div.



The 25th Inf. Div. was represented at the ceremony by Mirador and U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Joel Carson, the Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Inf. Div. first sergeant. Carson delivered remarks honoring Sergeant Blair's service and sacrifice.



"I feel great about it. For people like Sergeant Blair finally getting the recognition that's deserved. When you're in the moment of it, you don't really think about it, you know, you just, you're reacting. Your training is kicking in. So, you see somebody that needs help." said Carson. "In his case, you know, there are people pinned down in an open field with multiple casualties. All he thought to do was get out there, grab the casualties, bring them back, establish some type of fire in order to survive the situation and give them their best chance of survival."



St. Mary’s has a long history of honoring its military heritage. In 2022, the city unveiled a new Ohio National Guard memorial to recognize the contributions of local Soldiers dating back to 1877. The dedication of the Sgt. Ronnie Blair Memorial Highway further solidifies the community’s dedication to preserving the legacies of its fallen heroes.



As residents and visitors gathered on Memorial Day to pay tribute to Sgt. Blair and all who have served, the ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for freedom and the enduring spirit of service that continues to inspire future generations.

