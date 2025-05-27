Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Force Protection (N34)

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Force Protection Department (N34) is made up of a combined team of military, civilian, and contract professionals whose mission is to man, train, and equip Navy Region Hawaii installations along the Combating Terrorism, also known as Force Protection, line of effort. N34 is the conduit between the installations and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).



N34 is one of more than 30 N codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



The Force Protection leadership team includes Andrew Iuvale, director; Edward Goslee, deputy director; and Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Fahlund, Regional Security Officer (RSO).



“We support the fleet and the installations, and that support has inherent collateral benefits to the community,” Iuvale explained. About 15 personnel work in the department.



N34 works with local partners on crime prevention and provides support when the CNRH Crisis Action Teams stand up during emergencies. Force Protection also participates in the Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes local security agencies such as the Honolulu Police Department, county police departments on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island and the Drug Enforcement Agency. “The Joint Terrorism Task Force provides a good picture of the local threat environment allowing us to collaborate on mitigation to threats,” said Iuvale.



N34 facilitates and resources (funds) installation police and guard training and supports the installation security certification process known as the Commander Assessment for Readiness and Training / Final Evaluation Problem (CART/FEP), which includes, Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS), drills, classroom training, weapons range qualifications, check rides on security boats, observing guard mounts and conducting post checks.



“I am very proud of our installation teams,” said Goslee. “Both of our installations have been nominated for the Navy Security Force (NSF) of the Year award: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the large installation category, and the Pacific Missile Range Facility for the small installation category.”



On May 6, Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of CNIC, announced PMRF as runner up for the small installation NSF of the year for 2024. There are 70 installations in CNIC and according to Goslee, a CART/FEP must be 90% or higher to be considered.



“We also support our installation security teams operationally and administratively,” Goslee added.



Operationally, N34 coordinates with the fleet and the installations to perform antiterrorism, physical security, mission assurance, counter small Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Trusted Agent Security Manager (TASM), and Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) functions.



Administratively, N34 provides manning in coordination with the Bureau of Naval Personnel for military personnel, and Human Resources for civilians. “We work very hard at job fairs to recruit. We also work closely with CNRH comptrollers and CNIC N34 to provide funding for training, equipment, and even dog food for our K9s,” said Goslee.



“Two of our overarching missions are to support the fleet and support the fighter,” said Iuvale.

“Our focus is always fleet, fighter, family. To support the fleet, the fighter and the family we must ensure readiness and effectiveness.”

