MCBH Hosts Marksmanship Development Clinic

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Pu’uola Range Training Facility (PRTF), Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), announced the launch of a monthly Marksmanship Development Clinic (MDC) for service members to refine and sustain their combat marksmanship skills. The first MDC was hosted at Dewey Square, MCBH, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025. Marksmanship Training Unit personnel with PRTF, consisting of several combat marksmanship coaches and combat marksmanship trainers, led the event and offered their expertise to over 20 attendees.



“Our Marines and Sailors deserve every opportunity to enhance their lethality,” said Gunnery Sgt. Roberto Sauceda, PRTF operations chief. “Participation is vital to the success of this program.”



The PRTF leadership offered the time, equipment, and staff to all service members who desired to perfect their skills in combat marksmanship. The clinic included six different training stations where attendees received one-on-one, hands-on, in-depth instruction from MTU personnel.



The training stations went beyond refresher classes on shooting fundamentals and basic firing positions. MTU personnel covered weapon zeroing and sight adjustment, a ballistics overview, movement techniques, weapon and optic review, and an introduction to competitive marksmanship. Service members were able to focus on the stations of their choosing to enhance their skill sets and sustain their combat marksmanship and tactical readiness.



“There’s a wealth of knowledge out here. The clinic will provide consistent training opportunities for Marines to fine-tune their shooting, and gain more confidence,” said Cpl. Andy Acosta Arana, an aviation systems ordnance technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.



MDCs will be held on the last Friday of each month and before future intramural and Marine Corps marksmanship competitions.



PRTF’s goal is to enhance combat marksmanship across MCBH with consistent, accessible training to all Marines, just down the street. The MDCs will not only sharpen all the skills necessary to pass their annual rifle qualifications with ease, but also instill in them the knowledge, confidence, and spirit to succeed both in competition and on the battlefield. The MDC embodies MCBH’s goal to provide the resources and tools required to ensure the readiness of the individual warfighter.

