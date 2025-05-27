CSAF underscores Beale's role in forging the future force

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin visited Beale AFB on May 28, 2025, to witness and highlight how Beale shapes the future force, not only through mission innovation and multi-capable operations, but through the resilience, unity, and mindset of its Airmen. Its members deliver combat power across domains through a wide range of missions, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as air refueling, missile warning, munitions production, and Total Force Integration. The visit provided an opportunity for Allvin to connect with the Airmen who perform this critical work, reaffirming the Air Force's commitment to their continued success and the installation’s vital role in national security.



During the visit members showcased their multi-faceted mission set, including the high-altitude U-2 Dragon Lady and the operations of tenant units like the 940th Air Refueling Wing and the 548th ISR Group.



A central moment of the visit was an all-call, where Allvin addressed a packed hangar of Airmen answering questions on topics spanning the future of the Air Force, core priorities, combat readiness, strategic roles, and new missions like Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). Allvin emphasized this moment in history as a pivotal "time of consequence" that requires bold leadership, calculated risks, and acceptance of uncertainty.



“CCA represent one of the most exciting developments in our Air Force,” said Allvin. “They are an opportunity to transform how we work, fight, and sustain capabilities. This demands open-mindedness and a willingness to break from the comfortable or familiar.”



Allvin acknowledged Beale's role as a leading innovator in developing the new combat wing concept. He credited Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, and the team for driving the 25.1 Expeditionary Air Base deployment and its unique role in co-creating the curriculum that will define future combat wings across the Air Force.



“I didn’t come here to deliver a message. I came here to say thank you,” said Allvin. “You’re not just ready -- you are leading. You are teaching the rest of us what right looks like. I couldn’t be more proud of what I’ve seen at Beale and all the team here has accomplished.”



Throughout the day Allvin toured multiple mission hubs across the base. Pilots and maintainers discussed how they are preparing for the next era of high-altitude ISR and the potential for future missions, such as CCA. He also toured the Battle Management Control Squadron and the Common Mission Control Center, where he gained insight into the coordination and decision-making that drives Beale’s global reach.



The visit included a stop at the Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC), a warfighting center shaping the future of munitions planning, production, and joint-force integration. Leaders were briefed on its strategic role in building combat-ready Airmen and delivering munitions globally. Allvin directly engaged in the combat support mission, assembling a live GBU-31v3 bomb alongside AFCOMAC instructors.



AFCOMAC modernized its curriculum to align with combatant command taskings and to better support global requirements, expanding into joint and allied integration to enhance interoperability and warfighting capabilities.



"Our Airmen at AFCOMAC are driving innovation, demonstrating incredible grit, and providing exceptional leadership,” said Lt. Col. William Hinchey, 9th Munitions Squadron commander. “They are the most impressive Airmen I've had the privilege to work with, and we are proud to be a vital resource increasing global force lethality."



The tour continued at the fire station, where Allvin spoke with support personnel and Beale Military Liaison Council community leaders. Allvin listened to concerns and acknowledged the diverse roles essential to the installation's success.



Meanwhile, Mrs. Gina Allvin, wife of the Chief of Staff, participated in a parallel visit focused on quality-of-life programs. Hosted by Mrs. Dottie McLeese, spouse of Col. McLeese, Mrs. Allvin was joined by key spouse leaders from Beale for a tour of family-focused programs on topics such as spouse employment, childcare, housing, and overall Airmen well-being.



"We're just so grateful to be able to show Beale and it's uniqueness," said Mrs. McLeese. "Not everybody gets this opportunity to have CSAF come and we consider it a huge privilege to also get to show off the support side of things. It’s been great."



Col. McLeese emphasized the significance of the visit and the morale boost it provided across the base.



“We’re proud of what our Airmen accomplish every day and grateful for the opportunity to show our senior leaders the depth and impact of team Beale’s mission,” said Col. McLeese. “This visit was a reminder that the future of ISR is here, and it’s being led by the innovative Airmen at Beale.”

