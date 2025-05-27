OC/T a vital asset for 91st Training Division at Mohave Falcon

Photo By Alun Thomas | Maj. Max Hamlin, a native of New York City, observer controller trainer, Mobile...... read more read more Photo By Alun Thomas | Maj. Max Hamlin, a native of New York City, observer controller trainer, Mobile Command Training Detachment, 2nd Brigade, 91st Training Division, poses outside the 91st TD headquarters building, May 29, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. Hamlin is a participant in Mohave Falcon 2025, a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 91st Training Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. – As one of the biggest Army Reserve training exercises undertaken, Operation Mohave Falcon is a sprawling and vast event that will see over 7000 Soldiers perform realistic and engaging training, May 28-June 11.



A critical part of the exercise is the role of Observer/Controller Trainers (OC/T) from the 91st Training Division, who evaluate participating units for proficiency and provide invaluable feedback at the conclusion of the exercise.



Providing this skillset is Maj. Max Hamlin, a native of New York City, OC/T, Mobile Command Training Detachment, 2nd Brigade, 91st TD, who has been performing the mission for two years, with Mohave Falcon his second Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX).



Hamiln said he’s ready to observe, control, train any organization that is assigned to him, which typically in a setting like Mohave Falcon involves brigade level staffs for logistics commands.



“The number one thing I say to people about CSTX is every person – active or reserve component—who isn’t a logistician, should come and observe this exercise at least one time,” Hamlin said. “It’s important for them to understand the capacity and capability of the logistics branch when planning an event this massive.”



This helps Hamlin feel more informed as he continues his Army career, understanding what resources it takes to make training events like Mohave Falcon happen.



“As an Armor officer it’s something a lot of maneuver officers don’t think about,” he said. “Seeing how difficult it is for units to come here and sustain themselves is a major muscle movement.”



Hamlin enjoys his role as an OC/T from the vantage point of being able to observe a variety of units.



“I’m in an organization where the OC/T’s may be from five different branches, something that helps each one understand the others branches and their doctrine,” Hamlin said. “I can’t go and evaluate a unit unless I’ve done my homework on what they do.”



Hamlin enjoys being out with the units in the field and being on the flipside of not being observed.



“It's interesting to be in that position and see how things work from the other side as an OC/T,” he continued. “Mohave Falcon is one of the largest exercises the Army Reserve has ever done, so our work will be more important than ever.”



Working with the 91st TD has been enjoyable for Hamlin, who said his diverse group of OC/T’s help provide fresh insights.



“Sitting down with people you get 20 different stories, and I work with a dedicated and skilled group,” Hamlin said. “It’s definitely a broadening opportunity to come here, work with a lot of different people and learn a tremendous lot about how a staff functions.”



Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Port Operations and Nationwide Move. Described by USAR top senior leaders as the Army Reserve’s “Superbowl,” this exercise trains Army Reserve units to operate in Large-Scale Combat Operations within a Multi-Domain Operations framework, from theater entry through corps sustainment and forward battlefield operations.