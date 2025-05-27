Unlock Your Health: How To Get Mental Health Care With TRICARE

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 22, 2025) Leaders from Airborne Command & Control and...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 22, 2025) Leaders from Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) and Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrated the grand opening of the Flight Line Resiliency Center (FLRC) during a ribbon cutting onboard Point Mugu, May 22. ACCLOGWING oversees squadrons that operate the E-2C Hawkeye, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and the C-2 Greyhound, ensuring they are manned, trained, and equipped to conduct sustained combat and logistic operations. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

Note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. This resource connects you with trained counselors who can help you get the help you need, 24/7.



Mental health is a vital part of your overall well-being. Whether you’re having difficulty managing day-to-day stress or navigating more complex challenges, TRICARE offers mental health support when—and where—you need it.



“Getting care early is just like preventive medicine, such as labs or regular checkups,” said Jeannine Pickrell, director for Population Health and Disease Management, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “You can prevent smaller issues from becoming big ones by checking in with yourself through a TRICARE mental health provider. TRICARE offers a variety of ways to find and get the care you need.”



More than ever, people recognize the importance of mental well-being. Unlock your health by understanding how to access care based on your TRICARE plan.



Ways to access care



TRICARE has options for different mental health needs. Services are available whether you’re seeking support for the short or long term. Depending on your health plan, you may need a referral or pre-authorization.



You can start by:



• Talking to your primary care manager

• Reaching out directly to a TRICARE-authorized provider

• Exploring virtual health options to speak with a provider from home

Not sure what applies to you? Check with your TRICARE contractor.



Covered mental health services



As described in the Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services Fact Sheet, TRICARE covers services can include:



• Outpatient counseling like individual, group, or family therapy

• Intensive outpatient programs that meet throughout the week

• Partial hospitalization programs that meet throughout the week

• Inpatient care at a hospital or other facility



Are virtual health services a better fit for you? TRICARE covers many virtual options for getting mental health care from your own home. Options include telemental health services through virtual-only providers, as well as local providers who may offer a combination of in-person and virtual health services.



How you access them is specific to your region:



• East Region: The East Region contractor, Humana Military, offers services through Doctor on Demand, Teladoc, Telamynd, and Talkspace, as well as other smaller provider groups.

• West Region: The West Region contractor, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, offers services through Doctor on Demand, Teladoc, Telemynd, Skytherapist, Fusion Care Group, NVelUp, Open Mind Health, Talkspace, and Veterans Room, as well as other smaller provider groups.

• Overseas: If you’re overseas, the country where you live must allow virtual health services. Your provider must be licensed to practice where you live. Contact your TRICARE Overseas Regional Call Center for more information, including eligibility of providers. Visit the Overseas virtual health page to learn more about the overseas requirements.

However, there may be limitations on these services in certain areas to include Medication-assisted treatment, substance use disorder, and applied behavior analysis services may not be included.



To request telemental health services:



• Use the Find a Doctor tool to search your regional contractor’s network provider directory.

• Contact your regional contractor. You can learn more about the options available to you based on who you are and where you live.



Types of mental health care



TRICARE provides mental health coverage for all eligible beneficiaries. How you access them depends on your health plan, category, and whether care is immediate or ongoing.



Emergency mental health care

If you or someone you know is at immediate risk of self-harm, or harm to others, this is a medical emergency. Emergency mental health care doesn’t require a referral. You should:



• Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

• Your TRICARE regional contractor should be contacted within 24 hours or next day, if admitted.



You can also call the Veterans Crisis Line:

• Call 988, option 1.

•Text 838255.

• Chat online.

Again, if you or a loved one is in danger or needs urgent support, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.



Nonemergency mental health care



You don’t need to be in crisis to seek help. TRICARE covers a range of mental health services. How you access them depends on your beneficiary group.



Here’s how it works:



Active duty service members



• Care must begin at a military hospital or clinic, or a TRICARE-authorized provider for those enrolled in TRICARE Prime Remote.

• ADSMs may also request an evaluation from their supervisor without providing a reason. These are confidential and protected. This is part of the Brandon Act implementation, which aims to reduce the stigma of seeking mental health care.

• Referrals and pre-authorizations are required outside military hospitals or clinics.



All other TRICARE beneficiaries



Do you have TRICARE Prime?

• You don’t need a referral if you see a TRICARE network provider.

• Beyond basic outpatient care, a referral may be required.

• Start with your PCM if you’re unsure what you need.



Do you have TRICARE Select?

• You can visit any TRICARE-authorized provider for mental health services.

• Referrals aren’t required, but you’ll pay lower out-of-pocket costs by choosing a network provider.

• You don’t need a pre-authorization for routine care, but some specialty services may require one.



Do you have TRICARE For Life?

• You should see a Medicare provider. Follow Medicare's rules for mental health care until those benefits are exhausted.

• Medicare is your primary payer. TRICARE is secondary.

• If Medicare benefits are exhausted, you’ll need a referral and pre-authorization from TRICARE before you get care.



Are you a National Guard and Reserve member or family member?

• Your eligibility and TRICARE coverage depend on the National Guard or Reserve member’s duty status. You should contact your unit’s personnel office with eligibility questions. You can review your eligibility in milConnect. When getting care, seeing a TRICARE network provider can reduce your costs. If you’re on active duty orders for:

• More than 30 days: You’re eligible. You receive the same benefits as ADSMs.

• 30 days or less: You may be eligible to enroll in TRICARE Reserve Select.



Do you have a TRICARE health plan overseas?

• Availability varies by location and some services may be limited. Contact the TRICARE Overseas contractor for help finding what is right for you.



Other resources include:



• The Psychological Health Resource Center (866-966-1020) for community resources

• The Military Health System Nurse Advice Line (800-874-2273, option 1) for mental health questions

• Military OneSource (800-342-9647) for non-medical counseling services

• Unit or military chaplains for non-medical support

• U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or VetCenter for eligible veterans



Taking the first step



When it comes to mental health challenges—or maintaining good mental health—you’re not alone. It’s okay to reach out to find the services right for you, and TRICARE has your back every step of the way.



Unlock your health by taking that first step—because mental health care is health care.