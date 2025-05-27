USO of North Carolina Receives a Substantial Increase in Outreach Upon Moving on Base

Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | A sign stands in front of the USO of North Carolina on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | A sign stands in front of the USO of North Carolina on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, May 14, 2025. Since relocating to its new base location, the USO has seen foot traffic increase from approximately 18,000 service members, dependents and veterans annually prior to 2019 to 36,437 in 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher) see less | View Image Page

In its first full year of operation on base, the USO of North Carolina reached a significant milestone, welcoming 36,437 visitors in 2024. By comparison, the last fully operational year in 2019 saw approximately 18,000.



The non-profit charitable corporation originated in World War II for the purpose of providing morale to service members who were away from home. Musicians and theatrical performers traveled during wartime to entertain the troops. Centers began holding movie showings and dances and offering free coffee and donuts. It soon evolved into a source of comfort for service members in airports, on deployments, and in full buildings at their permanent duty stations. One example is the USO of North Carolina, the longest-operating USO in the world. It opened its doors in 1942 in Jacksonville, North Carolina.



In 2021, the USO of North Carolina closed its Jacksonville location after inspections revealed two large sinkholes beneath the building. Making it unsafe as it gradually tilted toward the river.



“We still continued our mission after that. We became more of an expeditionary-type organization for about two years while we relocated, refurbished our buildings, and got all the legalities of moving onto the installation settled,” said Hailey Day, center operations supervisor for the USO of North Carolina. “We were doing a lot of distributions, going out to beach bashes and family days, and supporting service members in other ways outside of a brick-and-mortar building.”



The USO is now in its second fully functional year on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, consistently offering a variety of fun events and goodies for anyone who would like to stop by. Free regular offerings include snacks, beverages, childcare, play areas, movie nights, spouse connection events, holiday parties, and children’s activities such as a Lego club. Visitors can also enjoy video game consoles, computers, internet access, TVs, and more. Additionally, the USO organizes recreational trips like indoor skydiving, which is advertised on their bulletin board for anyone to sign up.



Conference rooms and training areas are in high demand by all units for Professional Military Education (PME), meetings, or study sessions, including a Lance Corporal Seminar held earlier this month. While the USO works hard to support Marines’ efforts, their main priority is supporting your goals, health, and life beyond the uniform.



“I like the fact that they offer free Wi-Fi; that’s pretty nice, especially if I need to come over here to do college work or anything like that,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Engelhardt, a cyberspace warfare specialist with 8th Communication Battalion who has spent a year on Camp Lejeune so far.



During his chow break, Engelhardt continued clicking away at a computer game and said, “I like that they provide entertainment and stuff for those who want to kind of settle down from work, take a mental break. I like that they provide computers, because not everyone in the Marine Corps has a computer, and that they’re always providing snacks and good stuff that we don’t need to spend money on.”



Big hits with service members are the free meals provided each month, such as Nacho Average Monday, Walking Taco Tuesday, and the Hot Dog Lunch, which is held every last Wednesday of the month. Typically, 300–350 service members come to enjoy each event at no cost.



Renovations are also currently being made to incorporate new spaces, including a chaplain’s room for service members who don’t feel comfortable speaking to someone at work or at the chaplain’s office. Another play area for children is also in the works, helping service members with families be able to take the time to come to the USO. These changes are expected to be seen in June 2025.



Couches, TVs, and snacks may seem like small details, but they’re the bow on the USO’s real gift—bringing people together and strengthening community bonds. “Alyssa, right next door, was doing a Coffee Connections (an event for active-duty spouses to come together), and she found out that one of the girls that came and participated in the event lives right across the street from her,” Day said. “So, it’s one of those things you don’t know until you know.”



The move on base has given thousands of Marines easy, walkable access to the USO, making the location change the largest positive impact on the number of service members the USO has been able to support.



“Being located right here, we’ve got two barracks right behind us, all of 10th Marines right on the other side of us, and 6th Marines down the street,” Day said. “It’s all within walking distance for a lot of people. So, it’s been a huge benefit.”



Day finds the deepest meaning and passion in helping build connections within the military community.



“Especially when it comes to familiar faces, or when you see these spouses and they come in with their husband, and then they come in three weeks later and say, ‘So my husband [deployed],’ you’re able to sit down and really connect with them and work through the struggles they’re having. Not only have we been able to be a welcoming and cozy environment for service members, but for their families as well.”



Like looking forward to coming home from a long day, Day notes that the consistency in services provided across all USOs leaves a sense of comfort. “It kind of helps to create a sense of stability, almost. Especially with military life—you’re moving every three years—you can always find that little sense of home in an airport or wherever you are across the world.”



“I would totally call this place a home away from home, 100 percent,” Engelhardt added.



Open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day on L Street, MCB Camp Lejeune, the USO of North Carolina welcomes everyone, regardless of background, age, or demographic, and aims to continue to grow its numbers in 2025.