Hometown friends, lifelong mentors

Maj. General Robert G. Carruthers (right), the Assistant Adjutant General of the Florida Army National Guard, administers the oath of reenlistment to Command Sergeant Major Jasen A. Pask (middle), State Command Sergeant Major, Florida Army National Guard, who stands alongside Command Sergeant Major Lisa L. Furry (left), Command Sergeant Major for the FLARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Fla., Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025. Pask enlisted in the Florida Army National Guard in 1991, and, in 1996, he transitioned to active duty before rejoining the Florida Army National Guard in 2001, with Furry as his recruiter, making Pask's recent reenlistment reminiscent for them both.

CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla.-



The enduring professional relationship between Command Sgt. Maj. Jasen Pask, the State Command Sergeant Major of the Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG), and Command Sgt. Maj. Lisa Furry, senior enlisted leader of the FLARNG’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, recently exemplified the unique and impactful role that personal connections play in National Guard service. The occasion was Pask’s final re-enlistment ceremony—an event that was made more meaningful as Furry was charged with administering the oath.



Although Pask will continue to serve for several more years, Furry is preparing for retirement later this year. Their careers—spanning decades and evolving from junior enlisted roles to senior leadership—highlight how lasting relationships can profoundly shape the professional lives of those who serve.



“The Guard's strongest asset just might be Soldiers’ interpersonal relationships,” said Pask. “The trust built between Soldiers can lead to opportunities they never anticipated. You don't know where your relationships in the Guard are going to take you.”



The pair first met in 1990 when Pask was working at a family member's music store in his hometown of Tampa, Florida. Furry, meanwhile, had recently completed her active-duty service in the U.S. Navy and was working as the lead singer in the store’s acoustic band. That early connection laid the groundwork for what would become a powerful professional bond.



Pask enlisted in the FLARNG in 1991, shortly after graduating high school. While serving as a recruiter’s assistant, he reconnected with Furry and introduced her to the opportunities available within the National Guard. Inspired by the chance to continue serving her community, she enlisted in the FLARNG in 1993. Pask moved on to active duty in 1995, serving until 1999.



Pask and Furry continued on their separate professional paths until a tragic attack on the nation brought them back together. Furry, who was working as a recruiter at the time, crossed paths with Pask once again, influencing him to come back to the FLARNG following the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.



This friendship, forged in a shared purpose and deep trust, underscores a broader truth: within the FLARNG, camaraderie often becomes a cornerstone of service. For many, these relationships become essential lifelines, both personally and professionally.



"Having known him for as long as I have and witnessed the growth of each other's careers, it feels fitting that I am at the end of my career while he is in the final years of his,” said Furry. “I believe this moment serves as inspiration for new Soldiers, demonstrating to them that they could be in our position, too,” Furry continued. “We want to show them that throughout their journey, there will be steps to take and people ready to support them."



As Florida Guardsmen, Soldiers are frequently called upon for disaster response missions, state activations, overseas deployments, and other duties in addition to their scheduled monthly drills. This high operational tempo requires a fighting force that is prepared to meet these challenges, often on short notice and without much time to prepare. The camaraderie formed among Florida Guardsmen through these shared sacrifices supports both their personal and professional growth, especially in times of uncertainty.



Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers, Florida’s Assistance Adjutant General – Army and Commander of the FLARNG, stressed that strong bonds between individual Guardsmen can create lasting positive effects on the entire organization, as has been the case with Pask and Furry.



“They may not have made these life-changing decisions if they hadn't known and trusted each other,” said Carruthers. “I love sharing these stories whenever I can, whether it's with interested young people, neighbors, friends, or community members who want to serve — I tell them these stories to demonstrate how our organization works. Command Sgt. Maj. Furry might never have returned to service if Command Sgt. Maj. Pask hadn't convinced her to do so. Similarly, Pask wouldn't have come back to the Guard if Furry hadn't persuaded him years later. In many cases, these stories illustrate how the Guard is a close-knit family, and they remain close friends to this day.”



"You don't do this job alone," said Pask. "Our duties and responsibilities are rooted in mutual trust, transparency and honor,” he added. “When you build connections with like-minded individuals, those relationships can enhance your performance in ways that surpass any leader's expectations."



Soldiers who maintain strong interpersonal bonds communicate more clearly, work together more effectively in high-pressure situations, and trust each other’s decisions. This mutual trust enhances unit performance, allowing teams to respond quickly and smoothly to emergencies or deployments with minimal obstacles.



“These two, Pask and Furry, may be closer to the end of their careers than the beginning,” said Carruthers. “That said, I always tell anyone—whether they serve for four years or forty—that it doesn’t end there,” he continued. “They know they made a difference in the world, whether it was on hurricane duty, helping people recover from disasters, or deploying overseas to combat zones in theaters like Iraq or Afghanistan. We need the great young people of today to follow in their footsteps. I am confident that both of them will continue to share their experiences with those we want and need to wear the uniform, to keep our nation free, and to protect our communities and families from harm while recovering from disasters.”



Toward the end of the ceremony, as Pask raised his right hand for the final time, it was Furry who delivered the oath of enlistment. The moment was a culmination of more than three decades of friendship and service—a testament to what it means to grow and lead together.



“You never know when you might be called into battle with someone,” said Furry. “You have to remember that this person sees you as family. It's not just about coming together for one weekend a month. We are there for each other through birthdays, anniversaries, and births. We always support one another. It's important for soldiers to understand that, whether on the civilian side or in the military, personally or professionally, we come together and stick together through it all.”