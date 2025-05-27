Saunas Return to Fort Bragg Gyms—Bringing Heat, Wellness, and Excitement

Courtesy Photo | Fort Bragg's Ritz-Epps gym now has saunas. After years of anticipation, Soldiers and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Bragg's Ritz-Epps gym now has saunas. After years of anticipation, Soldiers and families at Fort Bragg can finally enjoy a revitalized wellness experience—saunas are back at Ritz-Epps, Ryder, and Hercules gyms. Thanks to dedicated efforts and strong community support, these facilities have been refreshed with new interiors, upgraded seating, and improved flooring, ensuring a comfortable and relaxing space for recovery and rejuvenation. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - After years of anticipation, Soldiers and families at Fort Bragg can finally enjoy a revitalized wellness experience—saunas are back at Ritz-Epps, Ryder, and Hercules gyms. Thanks to dedicated efforts and strong community support, these facilities have been refreshed with new interiors, upgraded seating, and improved flooring, ensuring a comfortable and relaxing space for recovery and rejuvenation.



The decision to bring back the saunas wasn’t made lightly. Elizabeth McClamb, Fitness Facility Manager at Hercules Physical Fitness Center, highlighted that gym-goers consistently advocated for their return. “We had multiple requests on a regular basis from the community to reopen the saunas,” she said.



According to McClamb, saunas do more than just provide a place to relax—they offer proven wellness benefits.



“Saunas are associated with cardiovascular health, stress reduction, and pain relief,” she said. “They can also aid in muscle recovery and may even contribute to weight management.”



The military lifestyle demands physical endurance and mental resilience, and experts say sauna use can help Service Members in both areas. Maj. Erin Foley, a physical therapy expert at Womack Army Medical Center, confirmed the wide-ranging benefits:



“Recent studies have shown saunas can help improve cardiovascular health, reduce stress, enhance mental clarity, improve respiratory health, and even boost immune function,” Foley said.



For Soldiers recovering from training or deployment-related stress, heat exposure can be a game-changer. The heat increases blood flow to muscles and joints, helping reduce soreness, stiffness, and even chronic pain.



“Sauna use also reduces cortisol levels—the hormone tied to stress—which may explain why many users report a sense of calm and improved mental focus post-session,” Foley added.



Britney Ortega, an expert with the Armed Forces Wellness Center, emphasized that saunas serve as an effective recovery tool.



“Heat increases blood flow, which helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to tired muscles while flushing out metabolic waste like lactic acid,” she said. “The calming environment can also offer a mental reset, reducing anxiety and promoting psychological recovery.”



Experts agree that moderation and hydration are crucial for safe and effective sauna use.



“For general wellness, aim for 2–3 sessions per week, lasting 10–15 minutes each,” Foley advised. “If using a sauna for cardiovascular benefits, some studies suggest 4–7 times per week for 15–20 minutes. Staying well-hydrated before and after sauna use is also essential.”



Ortega echoed these tips, reminding users to listen to their bodies.



“Dizziness or nausea are signs to exit immediately she said. “Consistency matters—2–4 sessions per week offer the best long-term results,” she said.



Gym leadership also noted the importance of safety precautions. “If you have any pre-existing health conditions, such as heart problems or low blood pressure, it’s essential to consult with a doctor before using a sauna,” McClamb advised.



Sauna vs. Hydrotherapy—Which Works Best?



Saunas aren’t the only recovery tool available to Soldiers—hydrotherapy also plays a critical role in rehabilitation. Ortega compared the two approaches:



“Saunas improve circulation, reduce stress, and promote detox, making them best for mental reset and cardiovascular conditioning,” she explained. “Hydrotherapy, on the other hand, reduces inflammation and enhances circulation, making it ideal for acute injury and pain management.”



Foley recommended combining both techniques for optimal results. “Using the sauna first can relax muscles and improve circulation, making stretching more effective,” she said. “Hydrotherapy can be especially useful when managing injuries and inflammation.”



With their long-awaited return, saunas are already making an impact. McClamb summed up the community’s response in one word: “Excitement.”



Soldiers and families now have a new way to relax and recover, whether after a tough workout, a demanding mission, or simply a long day. As Fort Liberty gym-goers settle back into the heat, leaders encourage safe and responsible sauna habits to ensure everyone enjoys the benefits.



So, if you’re looking for a place to unwind, reset, and strengthen both body and mind, the saunas at Fort Bragg’s gyms are open and ready to serve.