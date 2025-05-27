DLA fuels maritime superiority with $5 billion contract

Defense Logistics Agency Maritime Mechanicsburg recently awarded a $5 billion contract to six small businesses expediting support for Virginia-class submarines and active surface ships in a move set to significantly enhance the nation's maritime advantage.

The Maritime Acquisition Advancement Contract – or MAAC – is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract designed to accelerate DLA’s procurement of integrated weapon systems equipment and services. The awardees – ASRC Federal, Atlantic Diving Supply, Culmen International, Fairwinds Technologies, S&K Aerospace and SupplyCore – will play a vital role in providing essential resources for the Navy’s latest class of advanced capability nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines.

With five one-year options each valued at $1 billion, the MAAC could reach a total of $10 billion. In an April hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Navy leaders noted that reinforcing supply chain capacity is critical to attaining the goal of building two Virginia-class submarines per year. The submarines are set to replace the aging Los Angeles-class fleet.

“This contract supports a mission that's a top priority at the highest level,” said Elizabeth Allen, DLA Maritime Mechanicsburg's deputy director, underscoring the Secretary of Defense's emphasis on the Virginia-class program.

The MAAC was over a year-long endeavor culminating in a competitive acquisition process that yielded nine offers. Contracting Officer Brian Stevens said it will propel DLA’s support for the Navy into the future and highlighted its alignment with the Defense Department’s guiding principle of “speed over process.”

“We created this vehicle to do more with less – we can do larger contracts faster, which coincides perfectly with the Virginia-class initiative,” he said. “I’m very proud of the work we’ve done.”

Allen further explained that the multi-award structure was essential to handle the sheer volume and requirements.

“There are significantly long lead times the Navy faces...this contracting vehicle streamlines and reduces our end of the administrative lead time,” she noted, adding that it leverages innovative methods to get items into contract quickly.

Timothy McCloskey, acquisition director for DLA Maritime Mechanicsburg, explained the contract’s widespread impact, stating, “The scope is broad... It's not just a benefit for DLA here in Mechanicsburg, it's a benefit for any other buying activity that wants to use it.”

Nestled within Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, DLA Maritime Mechanicsburg is responsible for procuring depot level reparables, directly supporting Naval Supply Systems Command's surface submarine and aircraft carrier operations. The detachment falls under Columbus, Ohio-based DLA Land and Maritime, which manages the supply chains for thousands of land-based and sea-based weapon systems.

Allen said the team has already engaged with other DLA detachments and Naval shipyards and is planning roadshows to reach other commands that may want to use the contract vehicle. She concluded by stressing the MAAC’s inherent flexibility and responsiveness to the dynamic needs of the Navy and its warfighters.

“It’s one team, one fight,” she said. “We’re working together with the Navy – they’re excited about this contract vehicle, and we’re engaged with industry. They’re seeing the benefits. They know the need, they know the criticality of the items and they’re ready to go.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2025 Date Posted: 05.29.2025 14:35 Story ID: 499197 Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA fuels maritime superiority with $5 billion contract, by Cindy Pray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.