U.S. Navy’s International C4I Integration Program Office (PMW 740) Hosts Global Delegation through International Visitor Leadership Program

The U.S. Navy’s International C4I Integration Program Office (PMW 740), part of Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I), welcomed 11 international visitors as part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) on May 22, in San Diego.



The visit brought together representatives from across Europe for a dialogue focused on global defense cooperation and PMW 740’s role in delivering advanced C4I systems.



“This was a great opportunity to share the scope and breadth of C4I capabilities and related services we provide for Europe and around the world,” said Rosa Puig, PMW 740’s program manager. “Events like these are important in fostering enduring partnerships with our allies. The delegation’s questions provided a great perspective on what is important to them as we maintain an enduring partnership between the U.S. and Europe.”



Delegates offered positive reflections on the visit. Tor Arne Morkskogen, a senior advisor from Troms County, Norway, commented in a personal capacity: “Valuable to see the systemic approach the U.S. has to develop capacities within an important field. It is also interesting to see how PMW 740 is acting in an environment where geopolitics are changing rapidly.”

Ulrik Pershagen, deputy director at Sweden’s Ministry of Defense, shared: “The meeting with PMW 740 gave us valuable insight into the acquisition process of Navy C4ISR. Exchange on PMW 740 international engagements, and especially the role of the Foreign Military Sales process and reform, was highly appreciated.”



Lulu Bonning, executive director of the San Diego Diplomacy Council, who hosts the IVLP, emphasized the importance of international engagement: “The ability to exchange ideas and best practices with leaders from around the world is critically important. Exchange programs like the International Visitor Leadership Program ensure that the United States maintains a positive relationship with foreign delegates, promoting global peace and prosperity. The San Diego Diplomacy Council is immensely grateful to PMW 740 and PEO C4I for seeing the value in remaining globally engaged.”



To learn more about the International Visitor Leadership Program, visit the San Diego Diplomacy Council’s website: https://sandiegodiplomacy.org/about/.



About PMW 740:



The U.S. Navy’s International C4I Integration Program Office is responsible for managing and delivering advanced C4I systems and capabilities to U.S. Navy partners and allies around the world. PMW 740 plays a critical role in integrating these technologies internationally, fostering interoperability, enhancing situational awareness, and supporting coalition operations to strengthen global maritime security.