TRADOC hosts U.S. Army Twilight Tattoo commemorating Army's 250th birthday

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va – The U.S. Army Twilight Tattoo continued its decades-long tradition as performances from ceremonial and musical units shared the Army’s story on May 28. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command commanding general was honored to serve as the host for this particular Twilight Tattoo performance.



The Twilight Tattoo is an action-packed live military event showcasing the skill and precision of Soldiers from the U.S. Army Military District of Washington’s ceremonial units, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own." Senior leaders from across the Army are invited to host Twilight Tattoo to better familiarize audiences with the mission, history, and Soldiers of the U.S. Army.



This year’s Twilight Tattoo is especially significant as the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday. The performances tell the story of the Army over those 250 years, with each performance highlighting different eras, campaigns, and the evolution of the Soldier.



“For 250 years, generations of Americans have answered the call to serve, and they’ve done so in countless ways on and off the battlefield,” explained Capt. Mary Thompson, personnel officer, 1-3 Infantry Regiment, who narrated the live event. “Everyone who has worn the uniform of our country has demonstrated their bravery, skill and loyalty that is the hallmark of our dedicated American Soldier, and they are all part of our Army’s rich history.”



TRADOC has played a large part in the U.S. Army’s rich history, serving as the Army’s primary educator for over 50 years.



Established on July 1, 1973, TRADOC was born to be the Army’s primary command to train civilians into Soldiers through initial entry training, and to guide the Army through doctrine, transformation and capabilities integration. Many of these capabilities are displayed in the Twilight Tattoo as it takes its audience through decades of Army training modernization, from the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan. It also highlights some of the current transformation and modernization efforts, including the use of drones and AI systems.



The U.S. Army’s Twilight Tattoo can trace its own history back to the years before World War II, when the 3rd Cavalry Regiment held military shows in the winter months at Fort Myer. The U.S. Army Military District of Washington eventually revived and expanded the tradition in 1961 to showcase the talents of its ceremonial units.



The 2025 Twilight Tattoo season continues into July, with the final performance on July 30. To see the full schedule and reserve tickets, visit https://jtfncr.mdw.army.mil/Ceremonies-Events/Events/Twilight-Tattoo/Schedule/. Admission is free of charge, and the event is open to the public.

Date Posted: 05.29.2025
Story: TRADOC hosts U.S. Army Twilight Tattoo commemorating Army's 250th birthday, by Nina Borgeson