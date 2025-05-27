Upland Native Serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba Advances in Rank

Courtesy Photo | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (250514-N-N0164-1001) - Capt. James Ketzler, executive officer of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (250514-N-N0164-1001) - Capt. James Ketzler, executive officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, presents Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Taotao Zhang with her certificate of appointment to Petty Officer 3rd Class, May 14, 2025. Zhang works in primary care and has served in the Navy for one year. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Story by Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Taotao Zhang, a native of Upland, California, recently advanced in rank while serving aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



Zhang, a 2023 graduate of Alta Loma High School, became eligible for accelerated advancement based on her exceptional performance at Hospital Corps “A” School under the guidelines established by Navy Education and Training Command. Zhang completed “A” school as an honor graduate.



“I went into hospital corps school with high expectations for myself, and eventually, the effort paid off,” Zhang said. “My leadership was extremely supportive, and the paperwork was done way before what was expected. I am thankful for the opportunity and excited to take on more responsibility than before.”



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Upland.



“Growing up close to my grandparents, I was always taught to be kind and understanding toward everyone because you never know what someone else is going through,” Zhang said.



Zhang joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Zhang serves as a hospital corpsman and works in the primary care clinic at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.



“It has always been my mom’s wish to join the military, so I took on the role to fulfill her dream as the oldest daughter in the family,” Zhang said. “My dad also served in the Navy, which gave me an idea of which branch I wanted to join.”



USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



Zhang has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“My proudest accomplishment is passing the emergency medical technician class and national registry, which gave me the opportunity to expand my capability to help more people,” Zhang said. “I am proud to be a nationally certified EMT.”



Zhang serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“Serving in the Navy means unlimited potential for me to grow and learn as an individual while supporting my family members at the same time,” Zhang said.



Zhang is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



“I want to thank my sisters,” Zhang added. “I wouldn’t have been as motivated if it weren’t for wanting to become a better role model for them.”