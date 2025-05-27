Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Chosin Promotion Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Story by Lt.j.g. Michael Brennan 

    USS Chosin

    On 28 May, 2025 USS Chosin welcomed Marine Aircraft Group 11 Ground Supply from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, 3D Marine Aircraft Wing for a special promotion ceremony. On USS Chosin's Fos'cle, Captain McFarlin promoted 1st Lt. Waldron and Lt.j.g. Austin. USS Chosin is home ported in San Diego, California.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 12:59
    Story ID: 499187
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chosin Promotion Ceremony, by LTJG Michael Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download