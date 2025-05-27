USS Chosin Promotion Ceremony

On 28 May, 2025 USS Chosin welcomed Marine Aircraft Group 11 Ground Supply from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, 3D Marine Aircraft Wing for a special promotion ceremony. On USS Chosin's Fos'cle, Captain McFarlin promoted 1st Lt. Waldron and Lt.j.g. Austin. USS Chosin is home ported in San Diego, California.
