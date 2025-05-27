CNRC Visits Orlando Sailors, Speaks at FPEA

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 23, 2025) - Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, visited Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville and spoke at the 2025 Florida Parent Educators Association Homeschool Convention in Orlando, May 22-23.



Waters spent time at Navy Recruiting Stations South Orlando, East Orlando, West Orlando, and Kissimmee. He focused on speaking with Sailors about recruiting statistics and trends for fiscal year 2025, opportunities for growth, and what he can do to help improve their operations. Waters also highlighted areas where the Sailors have achieved success and presented several awards.



“What you do matters to the Navy and the nation,” Waters said. “Your commitment to finding the most qualified men and women to serve in our ranks is second to none, and I thank you for all that you do – but our mission is one that never ends. I’m here to listen to your thoughts on process improvement and ways I can clear hurdles you may be facing. We’re working every day to shape the future of the Navy, and you’re leading the way by going out and finding qualified replacements who will become tomorrow’s officers, petty officers, and chief petty officers.”



Waters, a parent of four homeschooled children, attended the FPEA Homeschool Convention at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center. He thanked association leadership for their support and spoke directly with attendees about the Navy’s commitment to the nation.



Waters, familiar with the challenges and advantages of homeschooling, spoke about how homeschool education helped them raise their children morally, ethically, and intellectually. Waters believes that homeschooled individuals can bring talent and experience to more than 80 specialized career paths in the Navy.



Waters believes homeschool graduates are disciplined, focused, morally grounded and understand how to be accountable. He credits each Sailor for being what sets the Navy apart. Waters deems raising one’s right hand and wearing the cloth of the nation is more than joining a team; it’s joining a purpose.



“Our nation needs men and women of character – people willing to stand for what’s right and serve with honor,” Waters said. “If that speaks to you, I invite you to meet our Sailors here. Ask questions and hear their stories. You might discover something meaningful – maybe even life-changing. Thank you for the honor of being with you.”



The Navy’s commitment to merit-based opportunities and community engagement is enriched by participation in homeschool events, which allows recruiters to connect directly with interested candidates. By building relationships with homeschool families, the Navy fosters trust, opens avenues for broader community support and alignment between the Navy’s needs and recruits’ aspirations.



NTAG Jacksonville’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread over 144,000 square miles of Florida and Georgia.



CNRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, NRRC, and 26 NTAGs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

Date Taken: 05.23.2025 Date Posted: 05.29.2025 Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US