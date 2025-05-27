Army Reserve leader honors fallen in historic Garden State town

MATAWAN, N.J. – Borough leadership, residents and neighbors helped commemorate Memorial Day May 24 with a parade down Main Street and ceremony at Memorial Park.



Col. John Wildermann, congressional legislative liaison for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the event.



“Memorial Day is a day of national recognition to honor the military men and women who died in service to the United States during peacetime and war,” said Wildermann, who is stationed on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in central New Jersey. “On Memorial Day, we reflect on our rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication.”



Joining Mayor Joe Altomonte and the Borough Council for the day’s events were representatives from the police and fire departments, EMS, and veterans’ organizations.



“I thank you for everything you have done for our service members and our military over the years, and I ask that you continue to support our mission into the future as you have done so effectively in the past,” Wildermann said. “Only with your support can our armed forces remain ready to fight and win our nation’s wars.”



During the American Revolution, the Burrowes Mansion on Main Street served as the site where the first New Jersey Company of the Continental Army was formed.



“This year marks the 250th anniversary of our Army, and during the past two-and-a-half centuries, millions of people have raised their right hand and taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic,” Wildermann said. “From the Revolutionary War to present-day missions, our service members have consistently demonstrated their resolve to defend freedom at home and abroad.”

