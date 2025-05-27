Corps of Engineers to Complete Repairs on Erie North Pier

Courtesy Photo | The north and south piers line the federal navigation channel and protect Erie Harbor...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The north and south piers line the federal navigation channel and protect Erie Harbor in Erie, Pa., Nov, 20, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is repairing the north pier in 2024, as part of more than $7.5 million worth of activity in Erie in 2024. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $2 million contract to Chicago-based Architectural Consulting Group, Inc. on May 27 to repair approximately 500 feet of the Erie North Pier this summer.



The repair ensures safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels in Erie Harbor, the flow of commerce across the Great Lakes, and access for shipments of sand to nourish the beaches of Presque Isle State Park.



The repair includes construction of a new concrete cap at the east end of the pier, near the Channel Lighthouse.



Work is expected to start between June and July and be completed by November 2025.



This marks the second phase of construction on the project, following work on the pier in summer 2024.



The project is 100% federally funded.



Portions of the north pier will be closed to the public during construction to ensure public safety, and some nearby areas of Presque Isle State Park may be used to stage construction equipment.



Work will be conducted on shore, and visitors to the park and vessels navigating the federal channel between Erie Harbor and Lake Erie are advised to observe all safety signage and avoid construction activities and equipment.



Construction is not expected to impede U.S. Coast Guard activities or operation of the Erie Western Pennsylvania Port and waterfront businesses.



--About Erie Harbor--

Erie Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 716,000 tons of cargo, including limestone (62%), sand & gravel (30%), and salt (5%) in 2022. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $32.8 million in business revenue, 138 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $10.1 million in labor income to the transportation sector.



Operation and maintenance of harbors like Erie’s by USACE is critical to the economy of Pennsylvania, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.



Photos and video of Erie Harbor and the north pier are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720297596693/





