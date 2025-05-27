Army Reserve general officer receives a hero’s welcome at Chicago White Sox game

CHICAGO – Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox honored Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, as the ‘Hero of the Game’ during the third inning of their home game versus the Texas Rangers, May 24, 2025.



During the on-field recognition, Shanley received a standing ovation from a cheering crowd of more than 19,000 spectators.



“I appreciate the way the Chicago White Sox honors our military service members at each of their home games,” said Shanley. “While I certainly don’t consider myself a hero, I was honored to be their ‘Hero of the Game’ and represent all the brave heroes that serve and have served among us.”



Shanley completed two deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. On his first deployment, he served in Kabul as the Current Operations and Detention Operations Officer for Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435. He later deployed to Bagram, where he held the role of Assistant S3 and Detention Operations Officer for Task Force Guardian.



After the game Shanley reflected on the experience.



“It was especially meaningful to me because it was Memorial Day weekend, and I could honor and represent my brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our great nation.”



Shanley’s top awards include the Legion of Merit and Defense Meritorious Service Medal.



The White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 10-5.

