138th Operational Fires Command completes first corps-level Command Post Exercise with US Army V Corps

POZNAN, Poland — Soldiers from the Lexington, Kentucky-based 138th Operational Fires Command (OFC), Kentucky Army National Guard, recently participated in a corps-level Command Post Exercise (CPX) with U.S. Army V Corps, held in early May 2025 at both Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Camp Kosciusko in Poland.



The exercise marked the first opportunity to test how a National Guard artillery unit could enhance lethal and non-lethal fires for an active-duty corps.



"The OFC is a new construct for the Army, enhancing the ability of a U.S. Army corps to extend its reach in deep, multi-domain shaping operations,” said Col. Aaron Dixon, V Corps Deputy Chief of Staff for plans and training. “Victory Corps is the best corps to test this concept as we are the tactical headquarters currently arrayed across NATO's Eastern Flank. This exercise showed the operational value the National Guard forces can bring to the corps fight, particularly in providing deep fires expertise, professionalism, and willingness to learn.”



While not formally assigned to V Corps, the Kentucky Guard unit is training as its Fires Support Element (FSE) to demonstrate proof of concept for potential Army-wide application.



The 138th OFC commander, Lt. Col. Robbie Andersen of Lexington, leads the effort to integrate the unit’s capabilities into corps-level operations.



“This is a new and challenging environment for our Soldiers,” said Andersen. “We’re up for the task and making real progress. This exercise pushed us to operate at higher echelons – not just in joint targeting, staff synchronization, and decision support, but across the board, including logistics, intelligence, and detailed analysis. It’s a significant step up in complexity for the team.”



According to Andersen, the CPX provided critical insights as the unit prepares for the next phase of training.



“Now that we are seeing what integration really looks like, our goal is to build on that to bring the highest level of effects coordination and synchronization in support of the Commanding General’s objectives,” said Andersen. “This CPX tested that capability by integrating much of our team with V Corps’ targeting, planning, sustainment, and it’s Joint Targeting and Execution Capability (JTEC). We learned a great deal during this event and now have a better understanding on how to align Soldiers, equipment, and training requirements as we head into the next exercise.”



By serving the role as V Corps’ FSE, the 138th OFC is helping build the lethal and non-lethal capabilities needed to succeed in large-scale combat operations—where precision fires and targeting can shift the outcome of an entire campaign.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jody Lyddane, targeting officer for the 138th OFC, worked with corps-level staff sections and joint partners to ensure targeting efforts supported the corps commander’s decision points.



“I’ve worked this process many times at the brigade and division level, but this is my first experience at the corps,” said Lyddane. “Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tom Evensen [targeting officer, 41st Field Artillery Brigade] and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dave Zamora [targeting officer, V Corps] have been great mentors for me. The relationships that we forged through this exercise will pay dividends as we continue to build the OFC.”



While the CPX focused on foundational staff processes and managing the fires planning battle rhythm against a simulated peer-level threat, it also brought together Soldiers from across components and specialties to support a unified mission.



“Our tactical training for corps fires begins with this exercise, and the expectations are high,” said 1st Sgt. Justin Cron, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th OFC. “But our Soldiers are locked in. They understand the mission and the opportunity here. We are all part of something that could shape the future of how the Army fights—and that’s motivating.”



The 138th OFC will refine its performance during this CPX with a follow-on exercise later this year, culminating in the corps’ warfighter exercise in 2026. Successful integration of the OFC could provide a model for incorporating other National Guard fires units into corps-level formations across the Army.



###

