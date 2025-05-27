Fort Gregg-Adams Project SEARCH Interns Graduate

Photo By Juan F. Jimenez | Family and friends cheered as students stood to be honored during the Fort Gregg-Adams...... read more read more Photo By Juan F. Jimenez | Family and friends cheered as students stood to be honored during the Fort Gregg-Adams Project SEARCH ceremony May 28 at Liberty Chapel. Project SEARCH Transition-to-Work Program is a business-led, one academic year employment preparation initiative that takes place entirely at the workplace. Total workplace immersion facilitates a seamless combination of classroom instruction, career exploration, and hands-on training through worksite rotation. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Service members, family and friends cheered as students in the Fort Gregg-Adams Project SEARCH program graduation ceremony at Liberty Chapel May 28.



The graduating class — Delanno Alais-Neal, Jayden Burrow, Jamel Chamblee, Landon Dunn, Nyana Johnson and Layla Tyson — represented the Colonial Heights, Prince George and Dinwiddie school systems.



Over the past academic year, the interns gained hands-on work experience through a unique internship model designed to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in transitioning from school to employment.



For many of the students, the journey was not only one of skill-building but of personal growth, confidence and faith. Glenita Jones, a longtime supporter and mentor of the program, offered words of inspiration to the graduating interns.



“Every morning is a new beginning, a new blessing and a new hope,” said Jones.



Jones emphasized the broader impact of the program beyond employment preparation.



“I always try to teach our interns the importance behind Project SEARCH and the opportunities that will add to their long-term success in life,” she said. “This program is a chance to obtain growth in the areas of confidence, independence, teamwork, communication and friendship. It’s a chance to learn more, do more, and be more.”



According to the program’s website, the Project SEARCH Transition-to-Work Program is a business-led, one academic year employment preparation initiative that takes place entirely at the workplace. Total workplace immersion facilitates a seamless combination of classroom instruction, career exploration, and hands-on training through worksite rotation.



"I have this motto I like to tell the interns as they grow throughout the program,” said Susie Staffrod, Project SEARCH program paraprofessional. “Re-set, Re-adjust, Re-start, Re-focus, as many times as you need to.”



Throughout the program, interns completed three targeted, 10-week internships across various departments on base, including the Gregg-Adams Club, the Cardinal Golf Course and the Commissary, all providing valuable, marketable and transferable job skills. Each rotation focused on building communication, teamwork and problem-solving abilities—traits essential to success in today’s workforce.



At the conclusion of each internship, students presented “Reflection and Direction” reports, detailing the skills they acquired, the challenges they overcame, and their aspirations for future placements. These presentations were shared in front of a supportive audience that included parents, school division representatives and coworkers.



For Savannah Jackson, a Supported Employment Specialist and Job Coach with the program, Project SEARCH is more than a job — it’s a passion.



“Project SEARCH is the most important program I’ve ever been a part of, and I am endlessly grateful the opportunity came to me to work as a job coach after college,” Jackson said.



“Seeing each class go from recruitment to graduation and watching how the internship experience provides them with opportunities for social, emotional, and skill development that you can only get on a job site is a priceless experience.”



The interns worked across several departments that mirror real-world business environments, such as logistics, hospitality, administration, and maintenance—roles that are typically underrepresented in special education training programs. This access allowed students to explore careers they may not have otherwise considered or had access to.



Crystal Hence, Virginia Commonwealth University training and technical assistance associate, emphasized the interns’ resilience and dedication.



“The interns for this year’s Project SEARCH program have surprised me in the best way,” Hence said. “The program is highly competitive because we interview applicants from three different school systems and choose students who would most benefit from the program.”



She added that the six interns were chosen this year because of the desire they showed during the interview process to learn new skills and work in their communities.



With graduation now behind them, Alais-Neal, Burrow, Chamblee, Dunn, Johnson and Tyson leave equipped not only with new skills, but also with the confidence and independence that come from real-world experience.



Many of the students will move forward entering the workforce in local businesses while others will pursue additional job training, continuing to prove that ability—not disability—defines potential.