Fort Meade honors 250 years of service and sacrifice during Massing of the Colors Ceremony

Photo By Abigail Carey | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Barret Newman, Drum Major of The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, stands ready with the unit before performing at the 35th Annual Massing of the Colors ceremony, Fort George G. Meade, May 18, 2025. Fort Meade and its chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars co-hosted a Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony and Massing of the Colors, with support from the U.S. Army Field Band and the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Faith Santucci)

On Sun., May 18, service members, family and community members gathered at the Fort Meade Pavilion for the 35th Annual Memorial Day Observance and Massing of the Colors ceremony. This year’s annual celebration also marked a significant milestone as the U.S. Army prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this June.



U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Hiram Bell led the commemoration as Master of Ceremonies for the Gen. George G. Meade chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars – a national patriotic Veterans Service Organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, civic responsibility, public service and leadership in our nation’s communities.



Along with the U.S. Military District of Washington’s Joint Armed Forces Color Guard, over 30 color guards from across Fort Meade and the surrounding communities presented colors during the ceremony. This included tenant units from Fort Meade, ROTC and JROTC units, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, first responders, civic associations and veteran organizations.



Highlights of the event included a special performance by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, a speech from guest speaker Maryland State Sen. Benjamin T. Brooks, Sr. (Baltimore District 10) and a featured performance by the U.S. Army Field Band.



Brooks, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, talked about his service during the war.



"I remember well the feelings of coming home to a divided country,” Brooks said. But today, seeing these colors reminds me, and perhaps reminds all of us that America can come together. Especially when we remember the men and women who gave all for it.”



As the Memorial Day Observance and Massing of the Colors Ceremony concluded, and the vibrant displays of unit flags from numerous patriotic groups departed the ceremony, those in attendance were reminded of the service and sacrifice of so many who have worn the U.S. colors – and those who continue to bear the standard set over the last 250 years of service.