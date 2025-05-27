U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team Honors Fallen Heroes at Air & Sea Show

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team honored fallen service members with performances during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 24-25, 2025, leading up to Memorial Day.



The show, held over the holiday weekend, aims to encourage public engagement and commemorate those who died serving the country.



“This Memorial Day weekend is something I have been looking forward to all year,” said Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman. “It’s an incredible honor to be a part of something that pays tribute to those who have sacrificed for our country.”



The team performed six times over Memorial Day weekend for a crowd of about 2,000, showcasing precision and representing Airmen and Guardians worldwide.



Their routine included coordinated rifle movements, weapon exchanges and a crowd-favorite maneuver in which a member walked through a line of spinning rifles.



“Performing with the team here in Miami is an unforgettable experience,” said Collado. “Being surrounded by such talented and dedicated teammates inspires me to give my all every time we step on stage.”



The Drill Team’s performance was one of several demonstrations during the event, which showcased personnel, technology and equipment from all six branches of the U.S. military, including aircraft and naval displays.



Attendees also had the opportunity to interact directly with the Drill Team after their performances.



“Being able to engage with the community after a performance is what I love the most about my mission,” said Tech Sgt. Michael Mendoza, a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team flight chief. “The ability to connect with the community helps break down barriers and inspires the next generation to join.”



Engaging with communities worldwide, the Drill Team represents Air Force excellence by showcasing integrity, discipline, teamwork and professionalism.



Find out more about the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and how to join the team by visiting https://www.honorguard.af.mil/.

