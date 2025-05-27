Mystery Unfolds at Fort Bragg's Iron Mike Conference Center

Courtesy Photo | An evening of suspense, secrets, and scandal unfolded as the Iron Mike Conference...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An evening of suspense, secrets, and scandal unfolded as the Iron Mike Conference Center hosted its much-anticipated Murder Mystery Dinner on May 24, 2025. The interactive experience brought the Fort Bragg community together for a thrilling night of entertainment. (Photo by Fort Bragg MWR Staff) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – An evening of suspense, secrets, and scandal unfolded as the Iron Mike Conference Center hosted its much-anticipated Murder Mystery Dinner on May 24, 2025. The interactive experience brought the Fort Bragg community together for a thrilling night of entertainment.



“We did a few of these in previous years,” said Cynthia Kauth, Iron Mike Conference Center Business Manager. “It was always a great event, so we wanted to bring it back for the community to have some fun.”



This year’s theme, “Till’ Death Do Us Part,” promised guests a fresh storyline packed with unexpected twists.



“One year, one of the guests was the killer,” said Kauth. “Other times, we had some audience members as witnesses.”



Dinner guests braced themselves for shocking revelations throughout the evening. “Yes, the night is full of twists and intrigue,” Kauth teased, adding a playful nod to her words laced with the unmistakable charm of a classic whodunit.



While the event is about uncovering a crime, it’s also about enjoying a great meal. Guests were served dinner and dessert, with menu selections chosen at the time of ticket purchase. Drinks were also available for purchase at the bar.



The return of the Murder Mystery Dinner has generated a strong response, with tickets selling out fast. “We were met with a lot of excitement and sold out pretty quickly,” said Kauth.



The Iron Mike Conference Center has taken notes from past experiences and expert advice to make this year’s event even more engaging.

“Although we have done this event before, the Murder Mystery Company we hired gave us some ideas on what has worked for the events they put on,” Kauth explained.



The production was led by The Murder Mystery Company from Charlotte, known for delivering immersive experiences. Although the night promised surprises, one thing was certain—there will be more mysteries to solve in the future.



“The response was so great that we are having another one in October and are planning on expanding the guest count,” Kauth confirmed.



For those who missed out on tickets, the October event may be the perfect chance to step into the drama, uncover clues, and experience the fun of solving a crime—all while enjoying a great meal.