NATO SHAPE Band Unites Through Song

Over 2,000 people gathered in the open town square of Rzeszow, Poland to enjoy a jazz concert performed by the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) band May 17, 2025 to showcase the unity between Poland and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied partners in light of the announcement the transition between U.S. Army and Logistics Enabling Node-Poland (LEN-P) NATO’s presence in Jasionka, Poland.



“The unity concert is a perfect opportunity to thank American soldiers for their professional service, dedication and sacrifice in building and maintaining peace,” a letter from Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz read. “Far from home, here in Europe they are doing their soldierly duty to protect NATO's borders, including Poland.”



The two-hour concert featured many American big band jazz arrangements including those from 1940’s powerhouses Count Basie, Glenn Miller and Ella Fitzgerald. Three musicians from the local Polish Armed Forces and nationally known Polish vocalist Mrs. Małgorzata Boć also made guest appearances in the performance.



The band, comprised of 19 musicians from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and several NATO allied countries including Lithuania and Czech Republic, is headquartered out of Mons, Belgium and regularly tours several times a year. Their mission is to promote and maintain the morale of SHAPE and NATO military and civilian personnel by providing music for official functions.



Several special guests from the U.S. Army and Polish government attended the concert to show their appreciation and display the unity between Poland and its NATO allies. Key guests included Ms. Teresa Kubas-Hul, governor of Podkarpackie Province, Mr. Konrad Fiołek, mayor of Rzeszow, Ms. Erin Nickerson, consul general of the U.S. Consulate in Krakow, Polish Brig. Gen. Jerzy Kwika, deputy inspector of the Polish Air Force, U.S. Army Col. Jayson Morgan, 1st Armored Division, Division Artillery commander and U.S. Army Col. Jakub Tokarz, commander of NATO LEN-P. Also in attendance was the base support cell, better known as the “Mayor Cell”, for LSA Eagle based out of Jasionka, and is operated by the 297th Regional Support Group out of the Alaska Army National Guard.



“I enjoyed listening to songs that I could easily recognize, and it seemed to be a nice evening with the community as well,” said U.S. Army Capt. Logan Bullard, the mayor cell officer-in-charge of LSA Eagle. “Many people came up to my team and other Soldiers to share that they wished we could support the mission (in Jasionka) a little longer.”



Overall, the concert showed a positive visual closure to the Joint Statement announcement released April 7, of the transition between the U.S. Army and LEN-P NATO’s presence in Jasionka.



“We are deeply grateful to the city and people of Jasionka for warmly welcoming American personnel and high-level visitors over the past three years,” said U.S. Embassy Poland Chargé d’Affaires Daniel Lawton. “Your support has exemplified the close ties between our nations and enhanced the strength of our U.S.-Poland partnership. As we adapt to evolving needs, this transition allows us to sustain our close cooperation while using resources more efficiently.”

