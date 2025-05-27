Mohaupt Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman William Mohaupt graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman William Mohaupt graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 29, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Mohaupt, from Las Vegas, Nevada, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to continue his family’s military legacy.



“First and foremost, it is a great honor to be a part of the tradition of the United States Navy,” Mohaupt said. “Most of my family served in the military, so it means a lot to me to be able to wear this uniform. My mother was in the Army, my grandfather was a Marine, and I have multiple uncles, aunts, and cousins in the Navy and Air Force. Being the next in line and doing my part as a citizen is something I’m proud of.”



Mohaupt, 35, graduated from Durango High School, where he was a member of the soccer team. Before joining the Navy, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Portland State University and worked full time in a managerial role for a translation company.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Mohaupt is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Mohaupt, is the best possible first step to begin his naval career.



“There were so many recruits who helped me and stood by my side during the challenging times I faced while I was here,” said Mohaupt. “Because of that, this feels like more of a team award. We had a lot of ups and downs as a division, but when it came down to it, we were always strong and supportive of each other. I would not be receiving this without them, and that’s really the biggest lesson I’ve learned here. Individual recognition isn’t possible without team success.”



Mohaupt’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Master-at-Arms (MAC) Ashley White, Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class (AE2) Shane Smith and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class (LS2) Bailey Stephenson and they guided him through the nine-week process.



“All of my RDCs motivated me in different ways,” he said. “Chief White embodied the model of a true Sailor: proud, reliable, committed, and read to fight. Petty Officer Smith always went above and beyond to show me the ropes and teach me to be a leader. And Petty Officer Stephenson shared so many years of wisdom with us in just nine short weeks. I’m truly grateful for all they taught me while I was here.”



In addition to his RDCs, Mohaupt found inspiration from his fellow recruits.



“Seaman Gidado was a recruit that I really connected with right off the bat,” Mohaupt says. “He was the counselor I never knew I needed. He was wise, humble, and determined to help other recruits in every possible way. I’m forever grateful for his guidance and his willingness to listen when I needed someone to help get me through those tough days.”



Mohaupt said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was being separated from his family.



“This was the first time since my child was born that I’ve been separated from him,” said Mohaupt. “My father also passed away right before I left for boot camp. Dealing with all of that while trying to concentrate on what it takes to become a Sailor was difficult to say the least. But as I got to know the other recruits, I realized I wasn’t unique. Many of my shipmates had just lost parents, and almost everyone was separated from children, wives, and husbands. That shared bond is what helped push us all through. We truly cared for each other, and without that I’m not sure I would’ve have been able to be successful here.”



After graduation, Mohaupt will attend Electronics Technician “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois, for training in communications software and hardware, including satellite communication, transmitters/receivers and radar.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.