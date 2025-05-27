Locations, schedules, NFL athletes announced for military installations receiving free ProCamps youth football events

Photo By Ismael Ortega | Andrew Beck, Houston Texans fullback, talks to the participants during an NFL ProCamp...... read more read more Photo By Ismael Ortega | Andrew Beck, Houston Texans fullback, talks to the participants during an NFL ProCamp at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 15, 2024. Beck hosted the camp to teach football basics to up to 150 military children between the ages of 6 and 14 years old and encourage them to live an active, healthy lifestyle. JBSA is one of eight installations that qualified for the two-day camps based on purchases and displays of certain products in their Army and Air Forces Excahge Service and Defense Commissary Agency locations during March and April 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Children in eight military communities will get the opportunity to attend a free football ProCamps event courtesy of a Procter & Gamble (P&G) promotion available near select commissaries and exchanges.



The two-day camps, led by NFL football players, are open to the children (ages 6-14) of active-duty military, reservists, retirees and Department of Defense (DOD) civilian employees.



Camp locations, dates and participating athletes are:



• McChord Air Force Base (Joint Base Lewis-McChord), Washington (June 13-14), Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

• Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, (June 24-25), Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

• Fort Benning, Georgia, (June 27-28), Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

• Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, (June 30 – July 1), Emery Jones, Baltimore Ravens

• Naval Weapons Station Charleston, South Carolina, (July 11-12), Robert Hunt, Carolina Panthers

• Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, (July 14-15), George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs

• Fort Bragg North, North Carolina (July 15-16), Austin Corbett, Carolina Panthers

• Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, (July 19-20), Grady Jarrett, Chicago Bears



Overseas ProCamps events have already occurred. March 22-23, Jevón Holland, a safety from the New York Giants, hosted the Vogelweh, Germany, camp at the Kaiserslautern High School, with autograph signings at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center and Ramstein Air Base Commissary.



April 12-13, Morgan Fox, a defensive end with the Atlanta Falcons, hosted the other overseas camp, at the Yokota Air Base High School, Japan, with autograph signings at the Yokota Air Base Commissary and Exchange.



The eight installations qualified for a camp based on purchases and displays of P&G products in their local commissaries and exchanges during March and April. The camps are designed to accommodate up to 150 children.



Campers will experience various stations to learn football fundamentals, participate in games and competitions, receive coaching from an NFL player, and compete for a chance to win signed merchandise and more P&G product samples through “Camper of the Day” awards.



Those interested in the upcoming camps should visit their local commissary, exchange or contact the local youth sports office for details. This year, autograph sessions with the host athletes will be at the camp locations at the end of the first day.



“As a military dad, I appreciate the opportunities these free camps offer for the children in our communities,” said Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director and CEO. “Our military children get to socialize with others, learn some football basics. However, the most important thing is they have fun.”

