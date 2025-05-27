The 102nd Intelligence Wing is scheduled to conduct a training exercise here, June 2-6, 2025. During this period, Airmen will prove their ability to operate while responding to threats such as base attacks, force protection incidents, casualty scenarios and degraded infrastructure. The exercise will demonstrate combat readiness while sustaining 24-hour operations.



As part of the planned exercise, residents of the local community may hear simulated weapons fire, radio traffic, sirens or the installation’s public address system related to the training, but there is no need for concern. Periodic exercises are conducted to train personnel and hone their skills, so they are better prepared to respond in the event of an actual emergency.



Direct all questions to the 102nd Intelligence Wing Public Affairs Office at 508-968-7200, 102.iw.pa.org@us.af.mil or call the wing command post at 508-968-4385.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2025 Date Posted: 05.29.2025 06:56 Story ID: 499152 Location: OTIS ANG BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing to hold exercise, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.