Bonded in Service

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May. 28, 2025) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Caitlyn Fetter, a Florida native and the first in her family to serve, has dedicated seven years to the Navy. She is currently deployed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), with her military working dog, Apollo.



Fetter began her military career as a Master-at-Arms in land-side security. After a few years, she developed an interest in dog handling and volunteered for kennel support to secure a letter of recommendation for dog handler school. She later earned certification as an official military dog handler and successfully certified four dogs, including her current partner.



While deployed at CLDJ, Fetter and Apollo have demonstrated resilience by conducting vehicle inspections, training junior sailors, and performing explosive detection operations to ensure the safety of personnel.



"I often say Apollo is the dumbest smart dog I've ever met," Fetter said. "He's incredibly goofy and has a funny personality, but he's very good at his job and at protection."



During downtime, Fetter trains with Apollo. Despite Apollo’s dislike of heat, they regularly walk and run through camp, boosting morale among camp residents.



"There was a time in my life when I was incredibly high-strung and took everything too seriously. Apollo makes me better every day," Fetter said. "Seeing the joy and comfort he brings to everyone else on base makes me very happy."



After a year of working side by side, Apollo and Fetter have built an unbreakable bond. As Apollo nears retirement, Fetter plans to give him a home.



"I've always enjoyed being a member of security," Fetter said. "But being a K-9 handler changed my life—it made me a better Master-at-Arms and a better person overall."



After departing CLDJ, Fetter, recently selected for promotion, plans to return to her parent command in Japan to continue serving and further refine her skills as a handler.



