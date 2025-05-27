U.S. Army & German Bundeswehr Strengthen Ties Through Water Safety Collaboration

Landstuhl, Germany – A vital partnership between the U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe and the Federal Office of the Bundeswehr Infrastructure, Environmental Protection and Services is bolstering operational readiness and strengthening security cooperation across Europe. Focused on ensuring the safety and reliability of drinking water at U.S. Army installations, the collaboration highlights the importance of shared standards and open communication between allied forces.

To foster relationships and exchange knowledge, Bettina Eckels, a long-serving Environmental Engineer with PHCE, presented “PHCE’s Role in U.S. Army Drinking Water System Surveillance in U.S. Army Installations in Europe” at the four-day symposium for Water technology and Hygiene at the Bundeswehr Education Center in Mannheim on 30 April.

According to Public Health Command Europe’s Chief of Environmental Health Lt. Col. Paul Hester, “Eckels’ role as a liaison between PHCE and host nation environmental health authorities is crucial. Her deep understanding of both U.S. Army protocols and German regulations makes her uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of maintaining water quality across multiple installations.”

The presentation detailed PHCE’s comprehensive surveillance program, encompassing regular testing, thorough system inspections, and proactive risk assessments. It underscored the Army’s commitment to meeting U.S. and German water quality standards.

“A secure and reliable drinking water supply is fundamental to operational capability,” explains Eckels. “It directly impacts our ability to train, maintain readiness, and support our personnel.” Maintaining this supply requires a complex blend of logistics, scientific monitoring, and adherence to stringent regulations.

This collaboration is a two-way street. The aim is a reciprocal exchange of information, allowing both organizations to leverage each other’s strengths. German expertise in local geological conditions and regional environmental factors complements the Army’s robust surveillance programs and advanced analytical capabilities.

“The exchange of expertise between armed forces is vital – it allows us to learn from each other, share best practices, and ultimately strengthen cooperation and mutual operational readiness,” says Eckels. “This highlights the strategic value of the partnership, extending beyond simply ensuring safe drinking water.”

In today’s complex security environment, strong alliances and interoperability are essential. By collaborating on critical infrastructure issues like water safety, the US Army and German Bundeswehr are demonstrating a commitment to mutual support and collective security. This fosters trust, enhances understanding, and builds a shared responsibility for maintaining a secure environment in Europe.

PHCE’s EHE division is committed to continuing this dialogue. “PHCE, EHE hopes to maintain that dialog in the future,” confirms Hester. Potential future collaborations include joint training exercises, shared research projects, and the development of standardized monitoring protocols.

