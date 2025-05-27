CTG 73.6 Divers Complete Micro Spirit Removal in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2025, May 14, 2025

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia – Commander, Task Group 73.6 (CTG 73.6), U.S. 7th Fleet's deployed salvage force, successfully completed the wreck-in-place and the at-sea disposal of an abandoned derelict vessel (ADV) in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), as part of Pacific Partnership 25, May 14, 2025.



The U.S. Navy divers from CTG 73.6, collaborated with multiple agencies; including the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV), SMIT Salvage, Singapore Salvage Engineering (SSE), Center Lift, FSM U.S. Embassy office, and Yap local agencies to remove the MV Micro Spirit. The team installed roller bags to relocate the wreck and employed a salvage chisel to conduct wreck-in-place operations into smaller sections for disposal. The sections were then transported to an at-sea designated disposal site approved by the Yap State government for its final resting place.



Micro Spirit was one of six Japanese-built cargo vessels procured by the FSM government under a Japanese grant aid scheme between 1976 and 1978. The vessels were used by FSM to ferry passengers and cargo between the outer islands of the country. It is estimated that the vessel had been abandoned in place for over 10 years exposed to the elements. Micro Spirit developed severe structural problems – including an 11- degree starboard list and active seal leaks until it deteriorated beyond repair becoming an environmental and safety hazard.



“The Micro Spirit’s disposal addresses significant environmental and safety concerns posed by the vessel’s presence in Colonia Harbor.” said Senior Chief Navy Diver Melissa Nguyen-Alarcon, Master Diver assigned to CTG 73.6. “Simultaneously, our divers were able to learn invaluable knowledge from their commercial counterparts from SMIT Salvage, SSE and Center Lift.”



CTG 73.6 divers and personnel from SMIT Salvage and SSE worked together to remove hazardous materials including oil, lubricants, and large quantities of garbage and debris. Their efforts ensured that Micro Spirit was environmentally ready for disposal.



“Over the years, the Micro Spirit accumulated substantial amount of debris and was cluttering the shores of Yap,” said Lt. Erik Jorde, Officer-in-Charge assigned to CTG 73.6. “Our team collaborated with SSE, SMIT, Center Lift and with local Yapese government agencies to successfully remove the vessel. This is a crucial step for the upcoming MILCON projects.”



Micro Spirit was ultimately disposed at a pre-designated site, approved by the Yap Governor’s office, located approximately 11 nautical miles northwest of Yap.



The removal of Micro Spirit contributed to the strong relationships and enduring trust between the United States and the FSM.



“This mission has allowed CTG 73.6 to further develop their collective expertise and experience,” said LT Kahra Kelty, Acting U.S. 7th Fleet Salvage Officer. “As the designated Executive Agent for salvage and diving operations at CTF-73, it is our responsibility to continually enhance our organic capabilities while also strengthening our relationships with our partners in FSM.”



CTG 73.6 is currently deployed to Yap, FSM. Renowned as the U.S. Seventh Fleet’s premier maritime emergency response and salvage force, CTG 73.6 exemplifies the U.S. Navy’s commitment to aiding communities in need and providing swift assistance during times of crisis. They will be removing a total of two ADVs while deployed in Yap.



