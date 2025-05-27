Fort McCoy leaders meet with local school board as part of community engagement

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, speaks with the Sparta (Wis.) Board of Education on May 27, 2025, in Sparta. The Fort McCoy leader met with the board to share information and build on community relations. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison leaders Cameron Cantlon, the deputy to the garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, participated in the May 27 meeting of the Sparta, Wis., Board of Education.



The meeting was held at Sparta High School, an institution that has educated many Fort McCoy family members over the years. The board includes Pat McKenna, Colin Burns-Gilbert, Ashley Berendes, Todd Wells, Amy Lopez, David Burnett, and David Gaunky.



During the visit, the Fort McCoy leaders showed the April Month of the Military Child video produced by Fort McCoy staff.



Cantlon also discussed his family’s experiences of having children in multiple school districts. He also introduced Riddle who was attending his first meeting with the school board members.



Riddle spoke on his three school-age children, and his spouse who is a new high school history teacher in the Sparta Area School District.



Sam Russ, superintendent for the Sparta Area School District, mentioned to the Fort McCoy leaders that the Month of the Military Child luncheon that was held in April in Sparta was a great event. He also said they are grateful for their partnership with Fort McCoy.



On the school district’s website, https://www.spartan.org/district/about/index, they discuss more about the school district.



“We are very proud and have a passion for academic, social, and emotional excellence, while focusing on personal growth, positive relationships, collaboration, and curiosity,” the website states. “Our district holds strong traditions from every level K4-12, while also being open to making changes to meet the needs of our students. Our highly qualified and outstanding staff have enabled our students to be ready and prepared for the next step in their own personal journey.



“With an infusion of instructional technology, a challenging curriculum, and student access to industry standard learning tools, we believe Sparta students are prepared to compete in this changing society and global market,” the website states. “Our district is committed to developing the whole child, through a strong commitment to not only the core subject areas, but the arts, physical education, (science, technology, engineering and math), music, technology, world languages, and a large after school and co-curricular program.



“Our staff, buildings, facilities, and instructional technology will continue to meet the needs of all our learners through our curriculum, assessments, activities, and other learning opportunities. Our schools also follow the Spartan Way (respectful, responsible, and safe) which helps us establish common expectations to ensure our learning environments foster collaboration, creativity, communication, and problem solving,” according to the website.



Cantlon’s and Riddle’s involvement with the school board is part of an Army garrison’s command team’s regular effort to have community engagement and to meet with local leaders as part of Army community relations.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



