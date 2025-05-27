32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Blackjack Warrior Competition 2025

FORT BLISS, TX - Soldiers from across the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command scattered throughout the United States, traveled to Fort Bliss, Texas to compete in this year's Blackjack Warrior Competition (BJWC) for 2025. These Soldiers competed for the titles of Best Squad, Best Leader and Best Soldier from May 4 - 9. A total of 25 competitors from Fort Bliss, Texas to Fort Bragg, North Carolina arrived on May 4th to complete a packing list check, initial interview, barracks room assignment and a welcome brief.



“The Blackjack Warrior Competition is sponsored by the 32d AAMDC to select the best competitors from four different brigades and our Headquarters and Headquarters Battery to proceed forward and compete in the United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Best Squad Competition.” said Master Sgt. Ayinde Waverly, NCOIC of the competition.



Starting Monday, May 5, each brigade’s team took the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) and received a grade based on their average score. Following the ACFT the competitors quickly conducted personal hygiene, and were rushed to a facility where they participated in a graded board hosted by five senior enlisted Soldiers, as a squad.



Tuesday, May 6, the graders for this event issued out scores based on the competitors performance and number of obstacles completed in the allotted time. After the Obstacle course, each five-person team then moved to a nearby range to zero their M4 rifles before competing for the highest average qualification score out of 40 targets.



Wednesday, May 7, the competitors displayed proficiency in their land navigation, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive (CBRNE), medical and weapon familiarization skills.



Thursday, May 8, the competitors conducted a 12-mile ruck march carrying 35-pound rucksacks. Their performance was graded on the average time of each team’s members. After a quick brief and a surprise visit from the 32d AAMDC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, the competitors then initiated their final event: a simulated village assault. Evaluators graded their success based on the timely and successful extraction of a prisoner of war (POW) to the designated extraction zone.



“What it takes to win the Blackjack Warrior Competition” said Waverly “is exhibiting the most warrior ethos oriented, the most competitive spirit, the highest quality of leadership, and what exudes a team atmosphere by combining all of your squad elements towards a common goal.”



Congratulations to the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade for their team winning the BJWC and securing the opportunity to move on to the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition. Thank you to Staff Sgt. Jordan Shepard, Sgt. George Usa, Pfc. Prince Ayarbah, Pfc. Brendan Moody, and Pvt. James Weatherspoon, for your hardwork and dedication. This year's competition was a demonstration of raw endurance and a powerful representation of the lethality and readiness that comes from the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

