United Nations Command Member States meet in Seoul

The United Nations Command hosted its monthly Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul, with representatives from all 18 member nations present, May 28, 2025.



Chaired by the UNC deputy commander Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, discussions focused on the evolving security situation on the Korean Peninsula and UNC initiatives to support peace and stability in Northeast Asia.



Macaulay noted UNC and the 18 UNC Member States must remain informed through forums such as the Ambassador Roundtable to share perspectives on key issues and engage in dialogue.



UNC celebrates its 75th anniversary on July 7.



Macaulay said the milestone presents the opportunity to highlight UNC’s evolution, underscore the unwavering commitment of Member States, and galvanize international support.

