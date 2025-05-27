Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United Nations Command Member States meet in Seoul

    United Nations Command Member States meet in Seoul

    Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath | United Nations Command Deputy Commander Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay chairs...... read more read more

    SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2025

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    The United Nations Command hosted its monthly Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul, with representatives from all 18 member nations present, May 28, 2025.

    Chaired by the UNC deputy commander Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, discussions focused on the evolving security situation on the Korean Peninsula and UNC initiatives to support peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

    Macaulay noted UNC and the 18 UNC Member States must remain informed through forums such as the Ambassador Roundtable to share perspectives on key issues and engage in dialogue.

    UNC celebrates its 75th anniversary on July 7.

    Macaulay said the milestone presents the opportunity to highlight UNC’s evolution, underscore the unwavering commitment of Member States, and galvanize international support.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 20:17
    Story ID: 499122
    Location: SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command Member States meet in Seoul, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    United Nations Command Member States meet in Seoul

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download