Members of the Manpower Strategy Branch Recognized for Providing Essential Support for Service’s Second Clean Audit.

Mark Menotti, a manpower analyst with manpower strategy branch, is presented the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award by U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, during an award ceremony, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 27, 2025. Menotti was awarded the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for managing all the corrective action tied to the audit findings during the FY24 audit, allowing the service to pass its second clean audit in a row while upholding the Marine Corps' ability to maintain readiness, internal control, and financial accountability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Ruizdelgado)

Three civilians with Manpower and Reserve Affairs’ manpower strategy branch (MX) received civilian service awards during the FY24 Audit Award Ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 27, 2025. The ceremony recognized the achievements of the MX team during the FY24 audit, culminating in the Marine Corps ability to maintain readiness, internal control, and financial accountability.



The work and dedication of members of MX are critical to upholding the Marine Corps’ commitment to keeping itself to a higher standard in all domains, particularly financial readiness. The efforts of MX allowed the Marine Corps to maintain an image of excellence by passing its annual audit for a second year in a row, remaining the only service to do so.



James Kenkel, the branch head for MX, was awarded the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award for his visionary leadership and foundational contributions to audit readiness. His efforts and foresight were put into developing the Military Payroll Business Process Narrative altering how the payroll process is described, tracked and assessed, bridging the gap between systems, process owners, and auditors allowing for transparency among all three.



Michael Brandon, a Management Analyst with MX, was awarded the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his technical proficiency and ability to engage with auditors to navigate the complex payroll process. His work has become the standard for how the Marine Corps partners with external audit teams.



Mark Menotti, a Manpower Analyst with MX, was awarded the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for managing all the corrective action tied to the audit findings. By responding to more than 160 outside inquiries, upskilling the Marine Corps tracking system and making sure the service met all audit timelines. Mr. Menotti’s efforts have positioned the Marine Corps to sustain and institutionalize a credible audit opinion.



The efforts of the MX branch significantly contributed to the success of the Marine Corps over the service’s last two audits and continue to improve the service’s manpower initiatives and processes. The tireless work of the individuals recognized, and the rest of the MX branch has allowed the Marine Corps to set a standard of financial excellence for the rest of the Department of Defense to follow.