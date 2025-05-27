U.S. Marines from 4th Marine Division Join Exercise Southern Star 2025

Photo By Cpl. Logan Courtright | U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Logan Courtright | U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, observe a Chilean Marine firing his rifle during Exercise UNITAS LXV at Puerto Aldea, Chile, Sept. 3, 2024. UNITAS 2024 is a Chilean hosted, combined naval forces with integrated partner nations designed to increase the readiness of all participating forces, improve regional security and interoperability, strengthen partnership in the region and foster innovation and experimentation. (U.S. photo by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright) see less | View Image Page

FUERTE AGUAYO, CHILE- The Chilean armed forces will host Special Operations Command South-led exercise Southern Star 2025 throughout the country, bringing together conventional and special operations units from 10 countries from May 26 to June 8, 2025.

Marines with 4th Reconnaissance Battalion and Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division will train alongside Chilean marines and other partner and Allied nations during the duration of SS25, participating in night operations training, mechanical breaching and squad attack exercises.

SS25 aims to enhance interoperability and cooperation among participating nations, focusing on both the operational and tactical levels. The exercise uses joint combined interagency operations to develop interoperable concepts as part of a combined special operations component command. As the largest exercise of its kind in the region, SS25 showcases the importance of collaboration addressing both asymmetric and conventional threats to the region.

“We are grateful for any opportunity to train alongside our Chilean Marine Corps counterparts, and Southern Star presents a unique environment in which we can demonstrate how naval infantry forces can support special operations forces,” said U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Jason Borovies, director of operations for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South. “This exercise environment allows U.S. and Chilean Marines to demonstrate the value proposition that naval infantry forces bring to the table; we are uniquely suited to facilitate sea control in support of other maneuver elements, to include special operations forces.”

SS25 serves as a platform for enhancing regional security, military capabilities strengthening military cooperations and national bonds while reinforcing the United States commitment to the U.S. SOUTHCOM area of responsibility.

As SS25 takes place across multiple areas of Chile with diverse terrains it offers a valuable opportunity for participating partners and Allies to test their skills, share knowledge and build lasting partnerships. Through exercises like Southern Star 2025, the U.S and its partners and Allies work towards promoting peace and security throughout South America.

MARFORSOUTH is the Service component of U.S. Southern Command, responsible for all U.S. Marine activity in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. MARFORSOUTH provides contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation plans to deter aggression, defeat threats, rapidly respond to crises, and build regional capacity, working with our allies, partner nations, and U.S. government team members to enhance security and help defend the U.S. homeland and our national interests.